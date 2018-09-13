The LHSAA executive committee upheld the ineligibility ruling for Hahnville's transfer quarterback during a Thursday morning appeal.

Hahnville quarterback Andrew Robison, a senior, was ruled ineligible and HHS head football coach Nick Saltaformaggio suspended the week of August Jamboree. Robison, a transfer from Vandebilt Catholic, was ruled ineligible based on the LHSAA’s “undue influence” recruiting rule.

The committee heard testimony from Robison's family and school officials before going into a brief executive session. They unanimously upheld the ineligibility ruling.

The decision was met with emotions and dismay from Robison's family. The football player's father, Drew Robison, asked the board "Have you been listening?" He explained to a reporter afterwards that he never felt good about this process.

"The reason I never felt great about it is because I don't feel great about this organization," Robison said. "There is no way they could investigate us and submit the report they submitted and conclude what they concluded. It's unbelievable to me."

"Facts, truth and justice do not matter to this group at all," Robison later added.

The board did not explain its vote on the appeal case. The family could go through an arbitration process.

"Even in the expression of upholding the ruling, there is still no explanation," Robison said. "What could we have done different? No explanation. What exactly did we do wrong? No explanation."

The committee is also scheduled to hear an appeal from McKinley on Thursday morning, the final day of its two-day fall meeting at the LHSAA office. That hearing started soon after the conclusion of the Hahnville appeal, but the proceedings were closed to media.

In July, McKinley received precedent-setting sanctions that included a fine of nearly $42,000, a one-year suspension of all coaches on staff in 2017-18 and a two-year playoff ban for approximately 150 violations, a number of which were administrative.

A third school, Brother Martin opted not to appeal sanctions that stemmed from head football coach Mark Bonis' participation in a summer youth football camp in the Slidell area where he grew up and resides.

More information to come.