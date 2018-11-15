Division III
Girls
Team scores: 1, University High 316. 2, E.D. White Catholic 239. 3, Episcopal 208. 4, Parkview Baptist 191. 5, St. Charles Catholic 190. 6 Lusher Charter 179. 7, Cabrini 157. 8, Vandebilt Catholic 141 9, Ursuline Academy 82. 10, Lutcher 75. 11, Haynes Academy 68. 12, Berwick 47. 13, West Feliciana 40. 14, Loyola 37. 15 Southside 34. 16 Hannan 32. 17, Lee 26. 18 Erath 22. 19, Saint Louis 21. 20, David Thibodeaux 18. 21, North Vermilion 13. 22, Jennings 9. 23, Brusly 8.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, University 1:52.23. 2, Parkview 1:53.97. 3, E.D. White 1:57.26.
200 freestyle: 1, Johannah Cangelosi, University, 1:55.30. 2, Sydney Dawson, Southside, 1:56.89. 3, Alli Anger, Hannan, 1:58.93.
200 individual medley: 1, Jolee Liles, Parkview, 2:03.39. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 2:13.71. 3, Abby Baumgartner, University, 2:14.20.
50 freestyle: 1, Madison Castell, Vandebilt, 24.81. 2, Katherine Bush, Loyola, 24.89. 3, Kathryn Mipro, Cabrini, 25.16.
100 butterfly: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 57.01. 2, Ella Gisclair, Haynes Academy, 1:00.96. 3, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:01.35.
100 freestyle: 1, Katherine Bush, Loyola, 53.57. 2, Johannah Cangelosi, University, 53.72. 3, Kathryn Mipro, Cabrini, 53.80.
500 freestyle: 1, Jolee Liles, Parkview, 4:53.99. 2, Sydney Dawson, Southside, 5:21.62. 3, Alexis Granier, E.D. White, 5:31.72.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Cabrini 1:41.96. 2, Episcopal 1:44.28. 3, Vandebilt Catholic 1:44.36.
100 backstroke 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview Baptist, 55.44. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, 1:00.66. 3, Alli Anger, Hannan, 1:01.72.
100 breaststroke: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 55.44. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:00.66. 3, Alli Anger, Hannan, 1:01.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1, University 3:45.01. 2, Parkview 3:49.55. 3, Episcopal 3:51.10.
Boys
Team scores: 1, E.D. White Catholic 280. 2, Lusher Charter 273. 3 Episcopal 245. 4, University High 194. 50. 5, David Thibodeaux 178. 6, Loyola 148. 7, St. Louis 122. 8, St. Charles Catholic 101. 9 Lee 76. 10 Haynes Academy 68. 11, Lutcher High 61. 50 12, Jennings 61. 13, Hannan 52. 14, Parkview Baptist 49, Brusly 49. 16, Vandebilt Catholic 37. 17, Berwick 25. 18, Teurlings Catholic 21. 19, West Feliciana 19. 20, Southside 15, 20 St. Michael 15. 22, Menard 9. 23, Morgan City 5.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, E.D. White 1:39.78. 2, Episcopal 1:43.89. 3, David Thibodeaux 1:45.06.
200 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 1:44.05. 2, Doug Hearne, Loyola, 1:48.64. 3, Sam Russell, Loyola, 1:48.86.
200 individual medley: 1, Jacques Rathle, E.D. White, 1:52.37. 2, Riley Brown, Lee, 1:57.09. 3, Brooks Moore, Parkview, 2:02.05.
50 freestyle: 1, Brennon Conner, Jennings, 21.52. 2, Ben Levine, Episcopal, 22.31. 3, Benson McManus, Vandebilt, 23.05.
100 butterfly: 1, Collin Klingman, E.D. White, 51.71. 2, Griffen Foreman, David Thibodeaux, 52.06. 3, Mason Schlang, St. Louis, 54.13.
100 freestyle: 1, Brennon Conner, Jennings, 46,92. 2, Derek Zhang, Lusher Charter, 48.91. 3, Jude Pere, E.D. White, 50.01.
500 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 4:42.20. 2, Sam Russell, Loyola, 4:52.85. 3, Wesley Templet, E.D. White, 5:01.13.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Lusher Charter 1:31.49. 2, E.D. White 1:33.32. 3, University 1:35.81.
100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 53.16. 2, Derek Zhang, Lusher Charter, 53.99. 3, Ben Naquin, Episcopal, 54.07.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jacques Rathle, E.D. White, 57.34. 2, Mason Schlang, St. Louis, 1:01.23. 3, Brooks Moore, Parkview, 1:01.69.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Lusher Charter 3:23.44. 2, David Thibodeaux, 3:25.75. 3, Episcopal 3:30.56.
Division IV results to come