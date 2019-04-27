SULPHUR--Down to its final strike in the top half of the seventh inning, No. 2 Archbishop Hannan rallied for five runs on two hits to come from behind to defeat top-seeded and two-time defending state champion Parkview Baptist 6-2 in the 2019 LHSAA AllState Sugar Bowl Division II championship game Saturday afternoon at Frasch Park.
“We never gave up,” Hannan coach Becky Lambert said. “To this team’s credit, they have scored a lot of runs with two outs. We always have a shot and always have an opportunity. Don’t hope you are going to win; believe you are going to win and go out there and do it.”
Trailing 2-1 and down to its last strike, Hannan (26-6) shortstop Alexis Dale reached on an infield single and Gentry Spinks was hit by a pitch.
“I went up there with the confidence to make a play for my team,” Dale said. “My team needed a boost. Don’t get me wrong, coming down to that last strike I was so nervous that I was shaking. But I told myself that I was looking for a strike and that was what I was going to hit.
“That rally is like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. What a fantastic thing to be part of.”
Amelia Mares walked to load the bases and Hannan tied the game when Sydney Thompson drew a bases loaded walk bringing first baseman Sarah Dufour to the plate.
The senior, who had struck out in her previous three at bats, lined a two-run single into left centerfield, scoring Spinks and Mares to give the Hawks the 4-2 advantage.
“I was so angry that I had yet to do something to help my team,” Dufour said of her thoughts prior to the at-bat. “I just want to thank all the coaches because they expressed the confidence in me that I didn’t have in myself prior to that last at bat. That changed everything. Something just clicked.
“When I connected (with the ball), I know how slow I am as a runner and at first I was nervous that the shortstop was going to get me out. I peaked my head at the ball as I got to first and when I saw the two runs score to give us the lead, I was ecstatic. I felt like I was going to pass out because I was so excited.”
For her effort, Dufour was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
Parkview Baptist (30-5) looked as though they would complete the three-peat, pushing across two runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to grab its first lead of the game. With the bases loaded, starting pitcher Katie Salling lined a two-run single into centerfield, scoring Audrey Greely and Madison Watson.
Salling finished the game as the losing pitcher, allowing four earned runs on five hits and striking out 15.
“As much as you want to tell your team about all the stuff you could have done, you just want to try and stay positive,” Parkview Baptist coach Ashlee Weems said. “This game isn’t going to define who we are. We really aren’t supposed to be here. Even though our record looks good, we lost eight starters from last year’s squad. To just make it here this far is quite an accomplishment.”
Alex Clesi picked up the complete game win in the circle for Hannan, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out eight and walking two.
NOTES: The win for the Hawks is its first state championship since 2012 and the third in school history. Hannan also avenges an earlier season loss to the Eagles, having dropped a 6-5 decision back on March 16 in a tournament at John Curtis.