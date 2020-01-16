By definition, the phrase “Playing both sides against the middle,” refers to manipulating two opponents to gain an advantage. Port Allen High boys basketball coach Derrick Jones has a different idea.
“We put a lot of emphasis on playing in the halfcourt this year and did a pretty good job,” Jones said. “But I’ve realized some things. We also need to focus on some of the thing we did last year — like pressure defense, running the floor and using the whole court. Instead of relying on one or the other, why not use both?”
If Jones is right, the Class 2A Pelicans (15-2) can use both approaches to find the perfect middle ground. The next test for PAHS is a notable one — the Pelicans host rising New Orleans power Booker T. Washington (17-7) at approximately 7 p.m. Friday for a nondistrict game.
The match-up is intriguing. Port Allen was the Class 2A runner-up a year ago, while BTW placed second in 1A. Since then, the Lions, who moved into a new school complex, also moved up to Class 3A.
BTW is No. 7 in the LHSAA’s latest 3A power ratings and beat another local team, Port Allen’s District 8-2A rival The Dunham School, to win the state bracket at the prestigious Allstate Sugar National Prep Classic earlier this month.
Both teams are athletic, but also have size. Catholic High transfer Collin Holloway is a 6-foot-6 post player who leads Port Allen with a 19.0 scoring average. Guards Tawaski Johnson (12.0) and Jyren Allen (11.0) are other double digit scorers for PAHS. BTW’s 6-6 sophomore Kyran Rathliff was the MVP of the state bracket at the Sugar Bowl tournament.
“They are really good … the kind of challenge we need,” Jones said. “I think we match up well. They’ve got size and are quick. The question for us is this — which team is going to show up.”
Jones’ comments are a not-so-veiled reference to last Friday’s 63-45 road loss to West Baton Rouge rival Brusly (16-2) of Class 3A. The Pelicans had beaten Brusly in their previous eight meetings.
“Brusly is a good, experienced basketball team,” Jones said. “They drew a line in the sand and they backed it up. Plain and simple … they outplayed us. That game opened my eyes to some things I had been letting slide, like our intensity on defense and conditioning.”
Jones ratcheted up the Pelicans’ workouts after the loss. PAHS responded with a 73-34 win over Parkview Baptist Tuesday night. Hence the halfcourt/fullcourt approach.
The nondistrict game with BTW is notable for another reason. The Pelicans, like many other local teams, have loaded their schedule with key nondistrict games to fill the void of a traditional district schedule. District 8-2A — which also includes select school powers Episcopal and Dunham — has opted to play a district tournament only next month.
“I see it both ways because you have the chance to control your own destiny and improve your power rating,” Jones said. “But I do have mixed feelings about it. I played in the old system where we played every school in the district twice. It may diminish some rivalries.”
While their may not be a sentimental attachment, Jones says the focus must be there for Booker T. Washington.
“This is another chance to learn something about ourselves,” Jones said.