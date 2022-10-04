Though fans had hoped that Denham Springs could host its Week 7 homecoming game with St. Amant at its rebuilt stadium, the Yellow Jackets must wait longer … likely until a Week 10 game against Walker.
As work to complete the stands on both sides of the stadium continues, DSHS will host St. Amant at Walker on Oct. 14.
“Week 9 against Dutchtown has not been ruled out yet, but the safer bet is Week 10,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “A lot of progress has been made the last couple of weeks. If we continue to get the great weather we have been having with no rain, Week 9 could happen. We’ll have to see.”