Work continues on Denham Springs sports complex. The baseball and softball fields are close to completion, but the stands and press box areas need to be finished. The football field/track stadium construction can be seen at top of photo.

 Provided photo by GeoSurfaces

Though fans had hoped that Denham Springs could host its Week 7 homecoming game with St. Amant at its rebuilt stadium, the Yellow Jackets must wait longer … likely until a Week 10 game against Walker.

As work to complete the stands on both sides of the stadium continues, DSHS will host St. Amant at Walker on Oct. 14.

“Week 9 against Dutchtown has not been ruled out yet, but the safer bet is Week 10,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “A lot of progress has been made the last couple of weeks. If we continue to get the great weather we have been having with no rain, Week 9 could happen. We’ll have to see.”

