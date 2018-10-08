Some coaches have a preseason slogan set months in advance. First-year St. Helena Career & College Academy coach Johnny Felder had to see how the Hawks played and how other factors played out.
“Last year they had 'brick-by-brick' and I love that,” Felder said. “After a few weeks, it came to me. 'Mind over matter.' There is so much these kids deal with every day on the field and off. If we can keep our minds focused on what needs to be done, good things will happen. I believe that.”
More importantly, the Class 2A Hawks (5-1) believe it, too. A season after graduating a large senior class that led St. Helena to an LHSAA runner-up finish the Hawks are 5-1, winning five straight since losing their season opener 7-6 to Jewel Sumner. They also have a spot in the LSWA’s Class 2A top 10.
There were questions to be answered along the way. Two-way standout O’Cyrus Torrence, at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, is a towering presence who led a large group of returning linemen for the Greensburg-based team. Most of the skill position players, were new and so was the coach.
Felder, a former St. Helena quarterback who played defensive back at Louisiana-Lafayette had one year of head coaching experience at Istrouma and was most recently a Northeast High assistant. The 34-year-old waited seven years to get a second chance as a head coach.
The grinding style of Felder was a contrast to that of Brandon Brown, who moved to his alma mater, East St. John, after turning the Hawks fortunes around, garnering that 2A runner-up finish.
“People around here knew (Felder), and they trusted him,” running back Corey LeBlanc said. “It took some time, but we realized we could trust him too. And now we do.”
Torrence has 10 scholarship offers at this time, including one from UL-Lafayette. His offseason was about getting in better shape to play both ways, rather than scholarship offers.
“I knew I had to lead and do it by example,” Torrence said. “It is important for me to play as hard at the end of the game as I do at the beginning. With all the younger guys in the backfield, we knew we could not get away with some of the mistakes we made last year. We had to get things right.”
LeBlanc, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, has more than 700 yards rushing. Another 5-8 back, junior Matthew Claiborne, has more than 400 yards. Claiborne is the Hawks’ version of Mr. Fixit. He plays running back, receiver, returns kicks, is the kicker and also plays defensive back. When 6-3 sophomore quarterback Deshon Singleton was injured, Claiborne took a turn at playing quarterback.
The development of Singleton and a young group of receivers has been crucial. “At first, I didn’t understand some of what (Felder) wanted us to do,” Singleton said. “Coach Felder taught me a lot about reading defenses. The receivers have picked it up too.”
Felder likes the progress he sees, but insists the Hawks are not a finished product as they approach Friday’s District 10-2A game with Springfield.
“It may look easy on Fridays, but a lot of work goes into it,” Felder said. “That work is starting to pay off.”