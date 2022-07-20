Large Schools Outstanding Player
Walter Anderson, Catholic
Seconds, please? Anderson had two notable ones. He placed second at the Metro tourney and then carded a two-day total of 141 to take second place at the LHSAA’s Division I tournament.
Small Schools Outstanding Player
Luke Haskew, University High
Haskew was again among the top local players during the regular season. A two-day score of 145 netted a fourth-place finish for Haskew at the LHSAA’s Division III tournament.
Large Schools Coach of the Year
Christopher Davis, Catholic
Davis’ Bears won the Metro tourney title and then claimed a runner-up finish to to Shreveport power C.E. Byrd at the LHSAA’s Division I tourney.
Small Schools Coach of the Year
Dale Spikes, Parkview Baptist
Spikes' young squad compiled a 7-2 regular-season record. The Eagles also had three golfers qualify for an LHSAA regional tournament.
All-Metro squad
Carter Schmitt, Catholic; Boyd Owens, Episcopal; Brooks Thornton, The Dunham School; David Marsh, Catholic; Alston Manne, Catholic; Drew Silman, Zachary; Christopher Cerniauskas, Catholic; Elliot Aucoin, Parkview Baptist; Cody Vaughn, University High; Mason Comeaux, Brusly; Jack Allen, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Nic Browning, Central Private; Harley Vaughn, University High; Carson Covington, The Dunham School.
Team selected by local, area coaches