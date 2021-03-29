Boys tennis

Dutchtown 4, Woodlawn 1

Singles

Waylon Stephens, Dutchtown def. Brady Betrand, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0

Blake Hutchinson, Dutchtown def. Dylan Aucoin, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Cameron Lindsay/Ezekial Krulac, Woodlawn def. Bryaden Barnes/Nicholas Laporte, Dutchtown 6-3, 6-4

Harrison Smith/Gabriel Keith, Dutchtown def. Mason Watson/Devin Trim, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-1

Case Bastin/Ethan Martin, Dutchtown def. Max Bayles/Matthew Sant, Woodlawn 6-1, 4-6, 10-8

Girls tennis

Woodlawn 3, Dutchtown 2

Singles

Hailma Hamdan, Dutchtown def. Kelis Kent, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0

Mallori Sanders, Dutchtown def. Jada Brazton, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Halle Medine-Leah Medine, Woodlawn def. Rylee Vicknair-Lelia Hart, Dutchtown 6-0, 6-0

Christian Jones-Miriam Lindsey, Woodlawn def. Kiley McClelland-Kennedy Brown, Dutchtown 6-3, 6-0

Julie Russell-Katelyn Fontenot, Woodlawn def. Taylor Wright-Emma Dornier, Dutchtown 7-5, 3-6, 10-3

Boys golf

At Dumas

Par 37

Team scores: 1. St. John, 220

Medalists: 1. Josh Daigle, St. John, 47. 2. Gioirie Manguno, Plaquemine, 48. 3. Landon Troxclair, Plaquemine, 50.

Girls golf

At Copper Mill

Par 36

Team scores: 1. Episcopal, 88. 2. St. John, 114. 3. Walker, 126

Medalists: 1. Sophia Macias, Episcopal, 39. 1. Caroline Covington, Denham Springs, 39. 3. Izzy Lobue, St. John 47

