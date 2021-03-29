Boys tennis
Dutchtown 4, Woodlawn 1
Singles
Waylon Stephens, Dutchtown def. Brady Betrand, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0
Blake Hutchinson, Dutchtown def. Dylan Aucoin, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Cameron Lindsay/Ezekial Krulac, Woodlawn def. Bryaden Barnes/Nicholas Laporte, Dutchtown 6-3, 6-4
Harrison Smith/Gabriel Keith, Dutchtown def. Mason Watson/Devin Trim, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-1
Case Bastin/Ethan Martin, Dutchtown def. Max Bayles/Matthew Sant, Woodlawn 6-1, 4-6, 10-8
Girls tennis
Woodlawn 3, Dutchtown 2
Singles
Hailma Hamdan, Dutchtown def. Kelis Kent, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0
Mallori Sanders, Dutchtown def. Jada Brazton, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Halle Medine-Leah Medine, Woodlawn def. Rylee Vicknair-Lelia Hart, Dutchtown 6-0, 6-0
Christian Jones-Miriam Lindsey, Woodlawn def. Kiley McClelland-Kennedy Brown, Dutchtown 6-3, 6-0
Julie Russell-Katelyn Fontenot, Woodlawn def. Taylor Wright-Emma Dornier, Dutchtown 7-5, 3-6, 10-3
Boys golf
At Dumas
Par 37
Team scores: 1. St. John, 220
Medalists: 1. Josh Daigle, St. John, 47. 2. Gioirie Manguno, Plaquemine, 48. 3. Landon Troxclair, Plaquemine, 50.
Girls golf
At Copper Mill
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Episcopal, 88. 2. St. John, 114. 3. Walker, 126
Medalists: 1. Sophia Macias, Episcopal, 39. 1. Caroline Covington, Denham Springs, 39. 3. Izzy Lobue, St. John 47