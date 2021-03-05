HAMMOND — The third time was the charm for top-seeded St. Louis Catholic.
After losing to Liberty in the last two Division II title games, the Saints pulled away in the final quarter to secure a 50-41 victory over Liberty Friday at SLU’s University Center.
“People did not think we would be able to play in this game, period,” Liberty coach Valencia Wilson said, referencing a young lineup. “So, for us to be able to compete for a state championship says a lot.
“St. Louis did a great job of applying ball pressure on us. We did not do what we needed do … finishing at the cup (basket) with some of our younger post players. I guarantee you, we will work on that all summer.”
There was controversy before the opening tip of the Division II final that was part of a four-game LHSAA Girls Basketball tourney schedule.
Both teams arrived with home white uniforms. LHSAA assistant executive director Karen Hoyt said the Division II bracket initially listed Liberty, the No. 3 seed, as the home team after its semifinal win.
St. Louis coach Tony Johnson told reporters in the post-game press conference it was a deliberate move by Liberty. Johnson and his players said it was a sign of disrespect, perhaps providing more motivation.
Title-game Paris Guillory scored a game-high 19 points for Lake Charles-based St. Louis (30-1), which won its first title since 1989. Myca Trail (15) and Raven Guillory (14) were other leaders for the Saints, who forced 22 turnovers.
Haley Franklin lead Liberty (22-7) with 13 points, 11 of which came at the free throw line. Anniah Holliday added 10.
“Coming through two hurricanes and an ice storm and not having a home gym and playing 31 games on the road and going 30-1 … that’s an accomplishment,” Johnson said. “They showed up every day to work and they bought into the defense. We put pressure on them all night and we did what we do.”
With Holliday hitting two quick 3-pointers, Liberty led 9-2 three minutes into the game. But the Saints 14 of the final 19 points in the period and grabbed a 16-14 lead on Paris Guillory’s old-fashioned three-point play — a basket and a free throw — to close out the first quarter.
St. Louis led by as much as five points in the second quarter. Liberty tied it with a 7-2 run, including two free throws by Franklin.
The Saints then built a six-point lead in the third period. The Patriots cut it to one. Two free throws by Trail sent St. Louis into the fourth quarter with a 38-35. Liberty got no closer than four after that.