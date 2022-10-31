Parkview Baptist and Slaughter Community Charter compete in different divisions, but there are similarities as the schools prepare for the final week of the regular season.
After a competitive run at their respective district championships, both schools will play a game against a storied district rival. There are also playoff implications.
“If you had told me before the season that we would be 8-1 going into the last week, I would have taken it,” said Parkview coach Stefan LeFors, whose team is rated seventh in the latest select Division III power rankings. The Eagles are 4-1 in District 9-3A, and finish their league schedule on Friday by hosting University High (5-3, 4-1), which won the Division II championship last season.
“We’re not even thinking about the playoffs right now. (U-High) is an outstanding team and we’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ll worry about the playoffs when we get there.”
Madison Prep has the inside track for the District 9-3A championship, but there are playoff implications for Parkview. With the top eight playoff seeds receiving a bye, a loss to U-High might push them into a first-round game.
Whatever happens, Parkview quarterback Abram Johnston is expected to be a factor. A junior, he has completed 80 of 129 passes (62%) for 1,193 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also has picked up 238 yards and four TDs rushing.
Slaughter (7-2, 2-1 in District 9-1A) has been in the thick of its district race all season. The Knights host traditional power Southern Lab on Friday. The winner will need Central Private to upset Kentwood, which defeated Slaughter and Southern Lab, in order to grab a share of the district title.
“Our mindset is to go out on a winning note,” said Slaughter coach Patrick Clarkston Sr. “Lab is a great team, and they set the bar in our district. That’s where we want to be. We’ve worked hard for that, and we’ll see if it pays off on Friday.”
Slaughter is at No. 15 in the select Division IV power ratings. And, while a first-round bye seems unlikely, the Knights can secure the right to host a first-round game with a win over the Kittens.
“I think we’ve won more games this season than in any other,” Clarkston said. “The last couple of years we’ve been building. I don’t think we’ve reached our full potential so we want to set the bar high for our next group. Time will tell.”