It wasn’t supposed to end like this for No. 5 seed Parkview Baptist in the Division II regional playoffs.
No. 12 E.D. White built an early lead and pressed every possession. The Cardinals also made enough plays down the stretch to defeat host Parkview 56-54 Thursday night.
Parkview fielded a team of just six players. E.D. White (17-12) substituted often and played eight players in the first half.
The visitors led 29-22 at halftime and 45-36 after three quarters. Parkview (15-5) staged a furious rally but never regained the lead.
“I’m very disappointed because I know the potential the girls have,” Parkview coach Christina Lockett Anderson said. “We were clearly in my mind a semifinal team based on the talent we have. We didn’t play the way we can and didn’t execute. Tonight, we came up short from the tip.”
E.D. White was aggressive from the tip. Freshman Carly Landry hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 to pace the Cardinals. Caroline Adams, an eighth-grader, added 10 points and was thrust into the primary ballhandling duties in the second half after point guard Christen Marcombe hit her head on the floor while trying to take a charge with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“We knew we had to wear Parkview down because they’re more athletic than us,” E.D. White coach Marcey Zeringue said. “We kept our composure and played our fundamental game. These kids worked so hard all year, and they earned it out there tonight. Our press created some turnovers and did what it was supposed to do.”
Anderson said her team has been pressed all season and made some bad decisions.
Both teams missed opportunities at the free-throw line. Parkview hit 14 of 23 and E.D. White 2 of 11.
E.D. White’s largest lead of 13 points (51-38) came with 6:08 remaining when Landry stole the ball and assisted on a basket by Adams. Parkview went on a 14-3 run over the next five minutes to trail 54-52 on Jalyn Wright’s layup with 1:08 remaining.
Adams missed a one-and-one free throw with 44.3 seconds left, but junior teammate Rhiana Eschete forced her fourth jump ball of the game with possession to E.D. White. Eschete then inbounded from the sideline and passed to Adams under the goal for the winning points and a 56-52 lead. Wright hit a layup with 8.3 seconds left to cut the deficit to 54-52. E.D. White’s Mariana Robichaux missed two free throws but got her own rebound. The Cardinals then ran out the clock.
Wright scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half. Aaliyah Cyprian, who scored eight points in the first quarter, added 20 points. Senior Alyssa Guidry had eight points.
Elizabeth Ayers added nine points and Eschete eight for E.D. White.
Wright hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to cut the deficit to 16-15.