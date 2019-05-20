BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR
Pete Boudreaux · Catholic High
Ever heard of a triple play in Class 5A? Or a nifty 50? Boudreaux accomplished all that in 2018-19. The Bears started their winning cycle by placing first in 5A at the LHSAA cross country meet. Next came a Division I indoor track title and a 5A outdoor track title to complete the cross country/track triple play in Louisiana’s top class. The outdoor track crown also gave Boudreaux the 50th LHSAA title of his career. It also was the last track meet as head coach for Boudreaux. He retired as track coach at the end of the spring and will continue to coach cross country.
Finalists
David Brewerton · Zachary
Until Zachary won a title in 2015, no Baton Rouge school had ever won an LHSAA Class 5A football title. Now Brewerton’s Broncos have won three of the last four 5A titles. Last fall Zachary won its second straight 5A title with a 13-2 record for Brewerton, who has 118-38 record as a head coach.
Jeff Jones · Madison Prep
The basketball program Jones has speaks for itself. The Chargers have won five straight LHSAA titles and won titles in four different classifications as the school has grown. This season there was one starter returning, but Jones and the Chargers did it again, winning another Class 3A title with a 32-7 record.
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
Bonita Johnson · University
Coaching sports in back-to-back seasons is seldom easy, but U-High’s Johnson certainly makes it look that way year in and year out. Her volleyball team finished 40-10 last fall and advanced all the way to the Division IV final. By the time the volleyball season ended, the transition to basketball had already begun. The Cubs battled through a series of injuries and persevered with a roster of less than 10 players. But the season ended with a 23-13 record and berth in the Division II semifinals. It was the ninth straight berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament for Johnson’s UHS teams.
Finalists
Amy Pitre · St. Amant
The Gators had not won an LHSAA Class 5A title since 2006 and a lineup filled with seven first-year starters usually isn’t the recipe for a title team. As the season went on, Pitre’s Gators evolved into an elite team that beat the defending champion in quarterfinals on the way to another 5A title.
Valencia Wilson · Lee
Wilson’s three-year plan to turn the Patriots into one of Louisiana’s elite teams became a championship plan last spring. Lee started the season with a series of wins and an EBR tourney title. Things just better from there as Wilson coached the Patriots to a 35-2 record and a Division II title.