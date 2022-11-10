JEREMIAH ALLEN
McKinley RB, Sr.
The Panthers (7-3) host a playoff game for the first time in three decades and Allen is a hard-nosed kind of runner who fits that mold. McKinley will need to establish itself on offense early against an Alexandria squad that is better than its 4-6 record indicates.
DYLAN CARPENTER
St. Amant DL, Sr.
Yes, Carpenter made quite a splash when he committed to LSU last weekend after the Tigers win over Alabama. It will be interesting to see if Carpenter is a disruptive force that can take Zachary QB Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, out of his comfort zone.
JAMALL FRANKLIN
Scotlandville OL/DL, Sr.
Right now, Franklin is one of the most intriguing 2023 prospects in the state. He recently decommitted from Houston and has recovered from offseason back surgery to become a force for the Hornets on both sides of the ball. People will be watching Franklin vs. East Jeff.