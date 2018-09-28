West Feliciana had been shut out in two straight games coming into its District 6-3A matchup at Brusly and were looking for a spark, and the Saints got some early from their defense and special teams.
A fumble recovery in the end zone by the defense and a punt return for a touchdown within a 3-minute span late in the first quarter gave the Saints an early lead, and they cruised to a 41-14 win over the Brusly Panthers on Friday night.
West Feliciana (2-3, 1-1 6-3A) ended a three-game losing skid.
With Brusly (3-2, 0-2) facing third-and-11 from their own 7 late in the 1st quarter, the Saints’ Arin Spears forced a fumble that rolled into the end zone and was recovered by Khiry Morrison for the Saints touchdown. Brady Little added the conversion and the Saints led 7-0 with 3:57 to go in the first quarter.
On the next Brusly possession, the Saints forced a punt and Clayton Howard returned it 47 yards for a touchdown. Little’s conversion attempt was blocked, but West Feliciana led 13-0 with just 46 seconds left in the opening frame.
For West Feliciana coach Robb Odom, the fast start was just what his team needed.
“Our defense scoring on the goal line kinda got us going,” Odom said. “We were still slow starting offensively, then we ran the punt back and got some momentum going there.”
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler agreed that the Saints’ fast start put his team in an early hole.
“They’re the defending state champions. You can’t let them jump out in front of you like that,” he said. “Our guys are really playing hard. We just need to not make those kinds of mistakes to spot somebody some points.”
The Saints offense would contribute a score at the 9:11 mark of the second quarter when Howard scored on a 38-yard touchdown run to give the Saints a 20-0 lead.
Brusly cut the West Feliciana lead to 27-14 on a Nick Penell 1-yard touchdown run 13 seconds into the fourth quarter, but the Saints put the game out of reach on the next drive, when Howard scored his third touchdown of the night on a 17-yard run with 4:54 remaining. The score capped a 10-play drive that covered 65 yards and used over 7 minutes.
“Our kids have been working their tails off, and I am glad to see that after these last couple of weeks we finally had some success,” said Odom.”I thought Clayton Howard played lights out on offense for us tonight. Overall, we still have some work to do, but I think it’s coming”
Howard led the Saints with 10 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches for 33 yards. Keandre Bynum led the Panthers with 98 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.