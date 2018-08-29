At first, Catholic High coach Gabriel Fertitta couldn’t put his finger on why the vibe was different for the Bears' Week 1 showdown with Parkview Baptist.
“There is a little more excitement and things just feel different,” Fertitta said. “I think the reason is that we’re playing on Thursday night. It’s the first week and it is the first night you can play.”
Last season, Cameron Dartez connected with Forrest Roy for a touchdown on the game’s final play to lift Catholic to a 27-25 win over the Eagles. The coaches expect more of the same at 7 p.m. Thursday at Olympia Stadium. The game is one of four Thursday season openers in the BR area.
“I know they (Catholic) graduated several starters. But on film I don’t see a lot of difference from last year,” Parkview coach Jay Mayet said. “Guys have stepped in and are doing the job, which is what you expect from a program like Catholic. They’re steady and guys move up to play roles for them every year.”
The teams had polar opposite jamboree experiences. A kickoff return for a TD and a couple of turnovers set the stage for defending Class 3A/Division II defending champion University High to beat Class 4A Parkview 34-7. Catholic scored three times in the second half of a 24-7 win over Walker in a meeting of two 5A teams.
“U-High is so good. And I think Parkview got caught up in a perfect storm,” Catholic’s Fertitta said. “I still saw the same intangibles from Parkview. With their option offense, you have to account for the quarterback the fullback and guy who can get the pitch on every play. If you don’t they can burn you. If you relax they can throw it and they have a great receiver.”
One key point to watch will be who is throwing it. The 2017 win over Parkview was the first start for Dartez, who went on to be the MVP in Catholic’s Division I title-game win. Sophomore Roman Mula gets his first varsity start for Parkview. Mula is filling in for senior Colton Jumonville, who was injured in the Eagles’ scrimmage. Mula threw a TD pass to Kyle Washington in the jamboree.
“We played a lot of guys who didn’t much varsity experience last week,” Mayet said. “If they continue to improve and take care if the TNT stuff, as in takes no talent things, like lining up in the right place and knowing assignments, we’ll be fine.”