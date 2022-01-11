Boys basketball
Donaldsonville 67, Catholic 64
Donaldsonville 16 15 18 18-67
Catholic High 13 16 24 11-64
Records: Donaldsonville 17-4; Catholic High 14-6
JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic High 62, Donaldsonville 16
Episcopal 68, Lusher 55
Episcopal 15 12 19 22-68
Lusher 9 19 11 17-55
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Jackson Summerville 18, Jack Savario 13, John Parker Madison 12, Stewart Bonnecaze 9, David Cresson 8, TJ Callahan 6, RJ Pickney 2; LUSHER: J. Soraparao 24, T. Spears 16, J. Boyd 6, T. Dison 5, S. Reginelli 2, K. Dauphin 2
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 5 (Bonnecaze 2, Savario 2, Callahan); Lusher 9 (Spears 4, Soraparo 3, Boyd 2, Dison)
Records: Episcopal 16-4, Lusher 12-9
JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 48, Lusher 30
Liberty 58, Madison Prep 53
Madison Prep 12 14 15 12-53
Liberty 9 18 9 22-58
SCORING: MADISON PREP: Josh Smith 14, Dezmond Perkins 13, Percy Daniels 9, Jayce Depron 6, Dylon Dominique 6, Jameri Thigpen 3, Jalen Williams 2; LIBERTY: Jacob Wilson 17, Ja’Quin Taylor 11, Howard Gaskins 9, Taj Jackson 7, Cam Newman 5, Edward Kornbacher 5, Montreal Myles 2, Quentin Henry 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Madison Prep 2 (Depron); Liberty 7 (Taylor 3, Gaskins, Jackson, Newman, Kornbacher)
Records: Madison Prep 12-3; Liberty 14-3
Liberty 67, Port Allen 56
Port Allen 8 19 10 19-56
Liberty 15 18 18 16-67
SCORING: PORT ALLEN: Jaylen Knox 21, Jordan Brooks 19, Frank Samuel 7, Elliot McQuillan 4, Isiah Howard 3, Aries Lewis 2; LIBERTY: Howard Gaskins 34, Cameron Newman 12, Jacob Wilson 10, Taj Jackson 3, Kellan Reasons 2, Ed Cornbacher 2, Montreal Miles 2, Quentin Henry 2
3-POINT GOALS: PORT ALLEN 3 (Knox, Howard, Samuel); LIBERTY 6 (Gaskins 2, Newman 2, Jackson, Wilson)
Records: Port Allen 12-7, Liberty 15-3
Northlake Christian 97, French Settlement 91
Northlake Christian 15 27 14 26 15-97
French Settlement 20 17 31 14 9-91
SCORING: NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: Torin Bell 26, Tony Walker 23, Collier Waldmann 16; FRENCH SETTLEMENT: Edward Allison 26, Boston Belfantz 23, Will McMorris 19, Draven Smith 15
Records: Northlake Christian 11-6, French Settlement 19-4
Zachary 57, McMain 56
McMain 11 11 12 22-56
Zachary 15 12 13 17-57
SCORING: MCMAIN: Nicholas Kaigler 17, Alex Hammond 16, Corey Chest 10, Malik Rheinhart 10, Christian Pichon 3; ZACHARY: Jalen Bolden 18, Jordan DeCuir 15, Brandon Rogers Hardy 12, Tyler Brown 5, Michael Hills 4, Kaleb Huggins 3
3-POINT GOALS: McMain 7 (Hammond 4, Pichon, Chest, Rheinhart); Zachary 5 (Rogers, Hardy, Huggins, Brown, DeCuir)
Records: McMain 14-3, Zachary 17-3
Girls basketball
St. John 52, Dunham 29
St. John 17 11 11 13-52
Dunham 4 8 7 10-29
SCORING: ST. JOHN: J. Kelly 20, T. Wesley 13, I. LoBue 10, K. Glaser 8, M. Ourso 1; DUNHAM: Turner 10, Marshall 8, Day 6, Johnson 3, Landaicle 2
3-POINT GOALS: Dunham 1 (Johnson)