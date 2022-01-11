BR.mcmainzachary.011222 HS 163.JPG

Zachary head coach Jonathan McClinton speaks to his players during a timeout against McMain, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Zachary High School in Zachary, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys basketball

Donaldsonville 67, Catholic 64

Donaldsonville 16 15 18 18-67

Catholic High 13 16 24 11-64

Records: Donaldsonville 17-4; Catholic High 14-6

JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic High 62, Donaldsonville 16

Episcopal 68, Lusher 55

Episcopal 15 12 19 22-68

Lusher 9 19 11 17-55

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Jackson Summerville 18, Jack Savario 13, John Parker Madison 12, Stewart Bonnecaze 9, David Cresson 8, TJ Callahan 6, RJ Pickney 2; LUSHER: J. Soraparao 24, T. Spears 16, J. Boyd 6, T. Dison 5, S. Reginelli 2, K. Dauphin 2

3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 5 (Bonnecaze 2, Savario 2, Callahan); Lusher 9 (Spears 4, Soraparo 3, Boyd 2, Dison)

Records: Episcopal 16-4, Lusher 12-9

JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 48, Lusher 30

Liberty 58, Madison Prep 53

Madison Prep 12 14 15 12-53

Liberty 9 18 9 22-58

SCORING: MADISON PREP: Josh Smith 14, Dezmond Perkins 13, Percy Daniels 9, Jayce Depron 6, Dylon Dominique 6, Jameri Thigpen 3, Jalen Williams 2; LIBERTY: Jacob Wilson 17, Ja’Quin Taylor 11, Howard Gaskins 9, Taj Jackson 7, Cam Newman 5, Edward Kornbacher 5, Montreal Myles 2, Quentin Henry 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Madison Prep 2 (Depron); Liberty 7 (Taylor 3, Gaskins, Jackson, Newman, Kornbacher)

Records: Madison Prep 12-3; Liberty 14-3

Liberty 67, Port Allen 56

Port Allen 8 19 10 19-56

Liberty 15 18 18 16-67

SCORING: PORT ALLEN: Jaylen Knox 21, Jordan Brooks 19, Frank Samuel 7, Elliot McQuillan 4, Isiah Howard 3, Aries Lewis 2; LIBERTY: Howard Gaskins 34, Cameron Newman 12, Jacob Wilson 10, Taj Jackson 3, Kellan Reasons 2, Ed Cornbacher 2, Montreal Miles 2, Quentin Henry 2

3-POINT GOALS: PORT ALLEN 3 (Knox, Howard, Samuel); LIBERTY 6 (Gaskins 2, Newman 2, Jackson, Wilson)

Records: Port Allen 12-7, Liberty 15-3

Northlake Christian 97, French Settlement 91

Northlake Christian 15 27 14 26 15-97

French Settlement 20 17 31 14 9-91

SCORING: NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: Torin Bell 26, Tony Walker 23, Collier Waldmann 16; FRENCH SETTLEMENT: Edward Allison 26, Boston Belfantz 23, Will McMorris 19, Draven Smith 15

Records: Northlake Christian 11-6, French Settlement 19-4

Zachary 57, McMain 56

McMain 11 11 12 22-56

Zachary 15 12 13 17-57

SCORING: MCMAIN: Nicholas Kaigler 17, Alex Hammond 16, Corey Chest 10, Malik Rheinhart 10, Christian Pichon 3; ZACHARY: Jalen Bolden 18, Jordan DeCuir 15, Brandon Rogers Hardy 12, Tyler Brown 5, Michael Hills 4, Kaleb Huggins 3

3-POINT GOALS: McMain 7 (Hammond 4, Pichon, Chest, Rheinhart); Zachary 5 (Rogers, Hardy, Huggins, Brown, DeCuir)

Records: McMain 14-3, Zachary 17-3

Girls basketball

St. John 52, Dunham 29

St. John 17 11 11 13-52

Dunham 4 8 7 10-29

SCORING: ST. JOHN: J. Kelly 20, T. Wesley 13, I. LoBue 10, K. Glaser 8, M. Ourso 1; DUNHAM: Turner 10, Marshall 8, Day 6, Johnson 3, Landaicle 2

3-POINT GOALS: Dunham 1 (Johnson)

