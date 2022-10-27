First the string of scoreless quarters came to an end. Then the winning streak was snapped.
Denham Springs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns as it rallied past Dutchtown 21-17 in a District 5-5A game played Thursday night at Live Oak.
Dutchtown (5-3, 3-1) scored all of its points in the second quarter. The Griffins began the third quarter with an eight-minute drive, but came up empty when Maison Vorise intercepted Pierson Parent’s pass in the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, Denham Springs (7-2, 3-1) got two touchdown passes from Reese Mooney, the second a 23-yarder to Camron Eirick with 1:21 left to play.
Dutchtown was looking for its fourth consecutive district shutout win. That ended when Mooney connected with Lionell Dawsoin for a 35-yard touchdown. The Griffins also saw their five-game winning streak stopped.
How it was won
Denham Springs opened the fourth quarter with a five-play, 70-yard drive. Mooney’s 35-yard rainbow to Eirick produced the first points Dutchtown had allowed since the first half of a win over Carver four weeks ago. It ended a run of 17 scoreless quarters.
The Yellow Jackets forced a three-and-out on Dutchtown’s ensuing possession, and then took advantage of a bad snap while the Griffins were in punt formation. Denham took over at the Dutchtown 6, and scored two plays later on Ray McKneely’s 3-yard run.
Dutchtown picked up one first down before giving the ball back to the Jackets with 2:47 left. From its own 32, Denham Springs used plays to move to the Dutchtown 23. On second down, Mooney lofted a pass to Eirick, who was behind the Griffins defense in the end zone. The pass was underthrown, but Eirick made the catch in traffic.
Player of the game
Reese Mooney, Denham Springs: For the game, Mooney completed 11 of 24 passes, but his fourth quarter line was the difference in the game. He was 6 of 9 for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter.
They said it
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard: “This showed the growth of our team. Last week (a 17-7 loss at East Ascension), the plays went against us. They made the plays and we did not. This week, we dug down and we made the plays. We grew up.”
Dutchtown coach, Guy Mistretta: “The biggest thing was we didn’t put the game away when we had the chance. We took seven minutes off the clock in the third quarter, we had a first-and-goal and we didn’t punch it in. The last five weeks, we’ve played really well and put teams away in the second half. We didn’t finish this time.”
Notable
Dutchtown quarterback Pierson Parent opened the game with a 41-yard run. He finished with 85 yards on 21 carries. He also completed 4 of 12 passes for 104 yards with two interceptions.