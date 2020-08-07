Zachary High School found a notable new opponent in St. Augustine for what will be its revamped Oct. 9 season opener on the same day the LHSAA released its COVID-19 fall sports guidelines that included a bit of surprise.

No football scrimmages, 7-on-7 contests nor jamborees will be allowed for safety reasons, according to the memo that also included guidelines for cross country, swimming and volleyball.

When the LHSAA announced its plans to push the football season back to October earlier this week, the option of having a scrimmage or a jamboree was listed for Oct. 1-3.

“For the 2020 football season, scrimmages, jamborees, and 7-on-7 practices/tournaments between teams will not take place. These inter-school competitions will be eliminated to decrease contact between opposing players, coaches, school personnel and fans,” the memo said.

Zachary is now set to host St. Aug on Oct. 9, provided that Louisiana can reduce its number of COVID-19 cases enough to advance to Phase 3 of reopening and allow a move to the collision aspect of football for all schools.

“We are very excited about the chance to play those guys,” ZHS coach David Brewerton said. “St. Aug has such a great tradition and program. Their athletic director, Barret Rey, came down today and we were able to hammer out a contract in a couple of hours.”

As soon as the LHSAA announced the particulars of its plans to push back the football season, Brewerton said he knew the Broncos had a scheduling conflict.

The LHSAA told its football schools to play their Week 3 opponent on Oct. 8-10, even though that was Week 5 on the original LHSAA calendar.

Zachary was scheduled to play Brandon, Mississippi, in Week 3. Because the two schools’ schedules would no longer sync up, Brewerton and his staff looked for other Louisiana teams with an out-of-state opponent or an open date Week 3 and found the Purple Knights.

“Like I’ve said before, football is about more than just the game on the field,” Brewerton said. “Having this game set up will be a great way to start the season for everyone … players, coaches and fans.

“Now we just have to progress to Phase 3 and get to the point to have a game.”