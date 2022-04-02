Will Romero singled home two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning lifting Zachary to a 7-6 win over Live Oak on Saturday afternoon.
Coupled with a 7-3 win at Live Oak on Thursday, the win was Zachary’s second in three days over its District 4-5A rival.
Zachary (14-11, 2-0) trailed 6-4 before picking up a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the sixth, the Broncos loaded the bases with one out on singles by Brady Neyland and Lane Felder, and a walk by Ethan Statham.
That brought Romero to the plate, and he bounced a two-run single into center field to give Zachary the lead.
Broncos reliever Matthew Keller worked around a two-out fielding error in the top of the seventh to close out the win for Zachary.
“It was an 0-2 count and I just widened out and tried to put the ball in play,” Romero said. “In that situation, with runners in scoring position, we preach putting the ball in play and making the defense make a play.”
Live Oak (19-6, 0-2) hurt itself with five walks and two hit batsmen. The Eagles also had three errors that contributed to Zachary scoring three unearned runs.
“We had five walks today and three errors so we gave them eight extra bases,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “We only scored in two innings, and we had a couple of baserunning blunders.”
One of the blunders came in the top of the sixth after Renton Childers drew a lead-off walk. After a strikeout, pinch runner Logan Coley was picked off first for the second out of the inning.
Zachary took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
Reece Pierre’s sacrifice fly drove in the first run. Live Oak was in position to get out of the inning, but Keller reached base on an infield error and the Broncos added three unearned runs.
Dylan Marionneaux held Live Oak hitless for three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth.
Brock Davis led off with a home run, one of four Eagles hits in the inning. By the time the dust had settled, Live Oak had chased Marionneax and tied the game 4-4.
In the fifth, Cam Christ delivered a two-run double with two outs as Live Oak nudged into the lead 6-4. Christ moved to the mound with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth and struck out Todd Goudeau to end the threat.
Zachary rallied against Christ in the sixth to take the lead.
“We’ve played in a lot of one-run games throughout the season that ended up getting away from us. Today, we were able to fight back,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “We were able to control our emotions and pull away for the win.”
Zachary 7, Live Oak 6
Live Oak 000 420 0 – 6 5 2
Zachary 040 012 x – 7 11 3
W — Matthew Keller. L — Cam Christ.
Leaders – Live Oak: Brock Davis 1-3, HR; Reid Broussard 1-3, 3B. Zachary: Brady Neyland 4-4; Will Romero 2-2.
Records – Zachary 14-11, 2-0 in District 4-5A. Live Oak 19-6, 0-2.