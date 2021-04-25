BR.catholicliveoakbase.031921 158.jpg
Live Oak’s Cade Dupont (7) completes the front end of a double play as Cartholic’s Addison Ainsworth (8) slides into second base late in the first inning of Live Oak's baseball game versus Catholic High Thursday in Watson.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Baseball

LHSAA playoff pairings

Class 5A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Denham Springs (12-19) at No. 1 Barbe (32-2)

No. 17 Pineville (21-11) at No. 16 Alexandria (15-15)

No. 24 Captain Shreve (16-16) at No. 9 St. Amant (26-7)

No. 25 Lafayette (10-19) at No. 8 Haughton (25-7)

No. 28 Ponchatoula (16-13) at No. 5 Ruston (24-8)

No. 21 Hahnville (20-12) at No. 12 Central-Baton Rouge (20-10)

No. 20 East Ascension (20-13) at No. 13 Zachary (17-15)

No. 29 Northshore (13-19) at No. 4 Sam Houston (27-6)

No. 30 Ouachita Parish (13-21) at No. 3 Live Oak (30-4)

No. 19 New Iberia (20-14) at No. 14 Southside (23-10)

No. 22 West Ouachita (19-15) at No. 11 Acadiana (18-11)

No. 27 Destrehan (18-12) at No. 6 Walker (26-7)

No. 26 Chalmette (17-10) at No. 7 Benton (26-5)

No. 23 Covington (19-11) at No. 10 Dutchtown (23-10)

No. 18 Parkway (19-10) at No. 15 Sulphur (17-17)

No. 31 Natchitoches Central (14-20) at No. 2 West Monroe (21-7)

Class 4A

Bidistrict

No. 32 McMain (5-5) at No. 1 Tioga (23-7)

No. 17 Franklin Parish (16-11) at No. 16 Plaquemine (17-13)

No. 24 Leesville (6-16) at No. 9 Breaux Bridge (17-8)

No. 25 Salmen (6-21) at No. 8 South Lafourche (21-8)

No. 28 A.J. Ellender (8-21) at No. 5 Lakeshore (17-11)

No. 21 Warren Easton (10-10) at No. 12 Assumption (15-14)

No. 20 Edna Karr (15-8) at No. 13 Minden (16-11)

No. 29 Beau Chene (6-24) at No. 4 Neville (17-14)

No. 30 Huntington (8-16) at No. 3 North Vermilion (26-6)

No. 19 Belle Chasse (14-14) at No. 14 Carencro (19-15)

No. 22 Pearl River (14-13) at No. 11 Rayne (17-13)

No. 27 Bolton (7-16) at No. 6 Franklinton (22-4)

No. 26 Westgate (7-17) at No. 7 South Terrebonne (16-9)

No. 23 Cecilia (9-15) at No. 10 DeRidder (22-11)

No. 18 Northwood-Shreveport (12-19) at No. 15 Eunice (15-16)

No. 31 Morgan City (1-21) at No. 2 North DeSoto (29-4)

Class 3A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Kenner Discovery (8-12) at No. 1 Sterlington (27-4)

No. 17 Patterson (15-15) at No. 16 North Webster (14-15)

No. 24 Douglass (12-5) at No. 9 Jena (17-14)

No. 25 Lake Charles College Prep (8-18) at No. 8 Berwick (17-10)

No. 28 Bossier (8-17) at No. 5 Iowa (17-14)

No. 21 Crowley (15-14) at No. 12 Buckeye (15-12)

No. 20 Erath (11-18) at No. 13 Grant (18-11)

No. 29 Albany (5-20) at No. 4 Iota (25-6)

No. 30 Mamou (10-18) at No. 3 Lutcher (22-6)

No. 19 Loranger (10-15) at No. 14 Caldwell Parish (15-12)

No. 22 Church Point (12-13) at No. 11 Westlake (22-11)

No. 27 St. James (11-16) at No. 6 West Feliciana (19-10)

No. 26 Jewel Sumner (15-11) at No. 7 Brusly (12-15)

No. 23 Union Parish (8-16) at No. 10 Jennings (11-15)

No. 18 Kaplan (15-13) at No. 15 Pine Prairie (18-13)

No. 31 St. Martinville (7-14) at No. 2 South Beauregard (27-4)

Class 2A

Bidistrict

No. 32 Oakdale (3-24) at No. 1 Doyle (22-8)

No. 17 Pine (14-5) at No. 16 North Caddo (18-16)

No. 24 Lakeside (15-15) at No. 9 Bunkie (16-10)

No. 25 French Settlement (6-18) at No. 8 Kinder (18-14)

No. 28 Port Allen (5-13) at No. 5 Loreauville (16-8)

No. 21 Decambre (15-10) at No. 12 Port Barre (12-12)

No. 20 Winnfield (6-21) at No. 13 Many (17-15)

No. 29 Rayville (9-18) at No. 4 DeQuincy (20-9)

No. 30 Jonesboro-Hodge (4-15) at No. 3 Mangham (19-4)

No. 19 Lake Arthur (18-10) at No. 14 Avoyelles Public Charter (15-7)

No. 22 Vidalia (10-11) at No. 11 D’Arbonne Woods Charter (19-13)

No. 27 Avoyelles (11-13) at No. 6 Springfield (21-9)

No. 26 Beekman Charter (11-13) at No. 7 Fisher (18-3)

No. 23 Vinton (9-13) at No. 10 Welsh (10-14)

No. 18 Delhi Charter (20-10) at No. 15 Red River (21-11)

No. 31 Pickering (4-17) at No. 2 Rosepine (22-5)

Class 1A

Bidistrict

No. 1 Oak Grove (16-9), bye

No. 17 Plain Dealing (6-13) at No. 16 Block (6-12)

No. 9 East Beauregard (11-13), bye

No. 8 Montgomery (11-14), bye

No. 5 Logansport (8-16), bye

No. 21 Lincoln Preparatory (3-10) at No. 12 Slaughter Community (6-10)

No. 20 Arcadia (1-9) at No. 13 East Iberville (6-15)

No. 4 Delta Charter (8-12), bye

No. 3 Merryville (11-15), bye

No. 19 White Castle (1-13) at No. 14 Haynesville (9-15)

No. 22 Homer (1-12) at No. 11 Centerville (7-8)

No. 6 LaSalle (13-11), bye

No. 7 Gueydan (11-10), bye

No. 10 Oberlin (7-13), bye

No. 18 Ringgold (3-17) at No. 15 Northwood-Lena (8-7)

No. 2 Grand Lake (19-2), bye

Class B

Bidistrict

No. 1 Coudrant (28-3), bye

No. 17 Bell City (12-7) at No. 16 Holden (14-10)

No. 24 Saline (9-14) at No. 9 Glenmora (15-18)

No. 8 Fairview (13-5), bye

No. 5 Florien (20-10), bye

No. 21 Negreet (7-17) at No. 12 Pitkin (13-11)

No. 20 Monterey (8-12) at No. 13 Mt. Hermon (13-9)

No. 4 Zwolle (18-7), bye

No. 3 Elizabeth (30-4), bye

No. 19 Singer (5-12) at No. 14 Oak Hill (11-12)

No. 22 Maurepas (4-17) at No. 11 Doyline (12-10)

No. 6 Quitman (17-11), bye

No. 7 Converse (18-8), bye

No. 23 Castor (7-16) at No. 10 Weston (11-7)

No. 18 Lacassine (9-11) at No. 15 Stanley (11-12)

No. 2 Anacoco (14-13)

Class C

Bidistrict

No. 17 Ebarb (6-8) at No. 16 Plainview (0-16)

Regional

Ebarb/Plainview winner at No. 1 Hicks (24-3)

No. 9 Reeves (11-13) at No. 8 Starks (9-8)

No. 12 Evans (6-10) at No. 5 Downsville (17-9)

No. 13 Kilbourne (5-10) at No. 4 Calvin (13-3)

No. 14 Georgetown (4-18) at No. 3 Summerfield (10-5)

No. 11 Hackberry (9-13) at No. 6 Hornbeck (9-12)

No. 10 Pleasant Hill (6-9) at No. 7 Harrisonburg (11-9)

No. 15 South Cameron (2-14) at No. 2 Simpson (14-7)

Division I

Regional

No.1 C.E. Byrd (23-7), bye

No. 9 St. Augustine (14-16) at No. 8 St. Paul’s (21-8)

No. 12 Scotlandville (3-20) at No. 5 Holy Cross (22-9)

No. 4 Catholic-Baton Rouge (20-13), bye

No. 3 John Curtis (18-6), bye

No. 11 McKinley (10-21) at No. 6 Brother Martin (20-10)

No. 10 Shaw (15-18) at No. 7 Rummel (17-11)

No. 2 Jesuit (27-6), bye

Division II

Regional

No. 16 Haynes (13-11) at No. 1 Parkview Baptist (28-0)

No. 9 Hannan (16-11) at No. 8 E.D. White (16-11)

No. 12 Lusher (18-5) at No. 5 Teurlings Catholic (16-14)

No. 13 De La Salle (12-13) at No. 4 University High (15-14)

No. 14 Liberty (16-8) at No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic (25-6)

No. 11 Evangel Christian (13-21) at No. 6 Loyola Prep (18-14)

No. 10 St. Michael (12-11) at No. 7 St. Thomas More (18-12)

No. 15 Patrick Taylor (13-11) at No. 2 St. Louis Catholic (19-12)

Division III

Regional

No. 1 Notre Dame (23-6), bye

No. 9 Holy Savior Menard (14-14) at No. 8 Pope John Paul II (15-9)

No. 12 Houma Christian (8-12) at No. 5 Newman (21-9)

No. 13 Northlake Christian (6-19) at No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (24-6)

No. 14 Cristo Rey Baton Rouge (1-7) at No. 3 Lafayette Christian (25-4)

No. 11 Episcopal (13-11) at No. 6 Ascension Episcopal (25-5)

No. 10 Catholic-New Iberia (10-16) at No. 7 Dunham (19-12)

No. 2 St. Charles (23-6), bye

Division IV

Regional

No. 16 Riverside (8-19) at No. 1 Ouachita Christian (21-10)

No. 9 Vermilion Catholic (17-12) at No. 8 Covenant Christian (20-11)

No. 12 St. Edmund (10-16) at No. 5 Catholic-PC (23-7)

No. 13 St. Frederick (14-13) at No. 4 St. Mary’s (26-5)

No. 14 Highland Baptist (17-10) at No. 3 Calvary Baptist (22-7)

No. 11 Central Private (15-13) at No. 6 Central Catholic (19-9)

No. 10  Country Day (15-5) at No. 7 Opelousas Catholic (17-13)

No. 15 St. Martin’s (10-17) at No. 2 Ascension Catholic (21-7)

Division V

Quarterfinal

No. 8 Episcopal of Acadiana (1-17) at No. 1 Grace Christian (23-8)

No. 5 Northside Christian (6-16) at No. 4 Family Community (8-12)

No. 6 Family Christian (7-15) at No. 3 University Academy of Central Louisiana (14-11)

No. 7 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (8-13) at No. 2 Claiborne Christian (11-16)

