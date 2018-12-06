A year after falling in the title game, the Kentwood Kangaroos defeated top-seeded Oak Grove 40-21 to capture the Class 1A state championship at the Allstate/ Sugar Bowl Classic on Thursday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Things didn’t start poorly for the Kangaroos (12-2) on their first play from scrimmage as Terrell Hookfin was intercepted by Otis Moore, who returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.
The high-powered Kentwood offense immediately responded as Hookfin connected with Edward Magee for a 40-yard pass and one play later Larry Carter score from a yard out to tie the game at 7.
Kentwood’s defense set up its next points. Magee made an interception and on the subsequent play LSU commitment Trey Palmer hit Hookfin for a 36-yard touchdown pass and a 13-7 lead after a missed extra point.
The Tigers responded with a 14-play, 65-yard scoring drive culminating with a 4-yard touchdown run by Moore to give them the lead back at 14-13.
The Kangaroos responded with 14 unanswered points as Hookfin hit Magee for a 13-yard touchdown pass and Carter added his second 1-yard touchdown run late in the first half to make it 27-14 Kentwood.
Forcing a turnover on Oak Grove’s opening possession of the second half, Hookfin found Radarrian Robbins for a 61-yard scoring strike to extend the lead to 33-14.
Seeking its first state championship since the 2001 season, Oak Grove finishes 2018 season 13-1.