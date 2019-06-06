Holden won its third straight Class B softball title with junior pitcher Olivia Lackie playing a lead role. Lackie, a South Alabama commitment, was a force to deal with, thanks to a 21-2 record, 0.55 earned run average and 288 strikeouts.

While it is no surprise that Lackie was selected as the Outstanding Player on the LSWA’s Class B All-State softball team for the third year in a row, there were subtle changes to note, along with her .452 batting average.

“I wouldn’t say that I maxed out or that we maxed out as a team,” Lackie said. “There are some things we could have done better. I believe we can continue to grow and improve. I know I can improve.

“The difference between now and when I was younger is that I am better at understanding my role with the team beyond pitching. I am a better pitcher now, but I also understand how important it is to be the best teammate I can be and everything that takes."

Pitkin won the Class B baseball for the first time since 1999, led by Outstanding Player Garrett Edwards and Coach of the Year J.C. Holt. Forest head coach Chasity Griffin, who led her team to the Class B title game, was selected as the softball Coach of the Year.

Edwards was stellar on the mound for Pitkin. The junior had a record of 11-1 with a 0.46 ERA. He also batted .423. Holt, an Oak Hill graduate and a former LSU player, guided Pitkin to the Class B title after a successful stint as head coach at Menard. 

Three other Holden players join Lackie on the Class B squad. Emma Hutchinson (.341), eighth-grader Gracie Duffy (.420, 25 RBIs) and junior Ashley Fogg (.427, 24 RBIs) also are part of the 16-player softball squad.

Two players from Runnels and one from Maurepas also are part of the Class B softball team. Grayson Gulley led Division V runner-up Runnels with a .402 batting average, seven doubles, three triples and 19 stolen bases.

The Raiders’ Collin Bueche hit .348 and did not commit an error. Maurepas’ Hunder Dupuy batted .435 and also 6-2 as a pitcher.

LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE CHARTS

BASEBALL

Player  School Class  Stats

Garrett Edwards, Pitkin, Jr. 11-1

Grason Dauzat, Pitkin, Sr. .425

Jonathan Baker, Pitkin, Sr. .459

Chance McDonald, Converse, Sr, 10-4

Trevor Durr, Converse, Jr. 6-0

Aaron Sutton, Glenmora, Jr. 6-3

Ben Fonville, Glenmora, Sr. .394

Cody Lester, Quitman, Sr. .559

Bradley Koonce, Quitman, Sr. 11-1

Trace Williams, Hicks, Sr., .487

Landry Alligood, Anacoco, So., .458

Chase Gardner, Oak Hill, Sr. .397

Grayson Gulley, Runnels, Jr. .402

Collin Bueche, Runnels, Sr. .348

Hunter Dupuy, Maurepas, .435avg

Max Chamberlain, Elizabeth, Sr. 522

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: GARRETT EDWARDS, PITKIN

COACH OF THE YEAR: JC HOLT, PITKIN

Honorable Mention

Hunter Rabalais, Anacoco; Tyler Williams, Anacoco; Logan Smith, Choudrant; John Bolmarcich, Elizabeth; Nathan Bordelon, Family Community Christian; Ryan Chessson, Florien; Clay Wright, Glenmora; Jimmy Miller, Grace Christian; Jacob Stansell, Grace Christian; Collin Cowgill, Hicks; Trey Norris, Hicks; Chase Guitreau, Maurepas; Cade Melder, Oak Hill; Kade Moran, Oak Hill; Adrian Nolen, Pitkin; Cason Womack, Quitman; Ricky Harrison, Runnels; Christian Howard, Zwolle

SOFTBALL

Player  School  Class  Stats

Olivia Lackie, Holden, Jr., 21-2

Ashley Fogg, Holden, Jr., 427

Gracie Duffy, Holden, 8th, .420

Emma Hutchison, Holden, Jr., .341

Brooke Ross, Forest, So., .454

Katie Rios, Forest, So., .351

Kelsie Bell Etheridge, Zwolle, Jr., 19-4

Olivia Sepulveda, Zwolle, Fr., .469

Kassidy Giddens, Castor, Sr., .592

Kelsey Giddens, Castor, Sr., .432

Keegan Marchand, Maurepas, Sr., .604

McKenna Lessard, Maurepas, Sr., .457

Abbott Stafford, Glenmora, Jr., .493

Shelby Lentz, Pitkin, Sr., .388

Gracie Rutherford, Florien, 8th, .380

Ashlyn Sepulvado, Family Community, So., .478

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: OLIVIA LACKIE, HOLDEN

COACH OF THE YEAR: CHASITY GRIFFIN, FOREST

Honorable Mention

Reagan Stanley, Anacoco; Victoria Canter, Bell City; Kami Bumgardner, Castor; Macey Moss, Castor; Crisanna Weaver, Choudrant; Olivia Hennen, Choudrant; Victoria Parrie, Converse; Jaidyn Oliver, Family Community Christian; Sarah McDaniel, Florien; Abbie Ramage, Forest; Rivers Day, Hicks; Taylor Douglas, Holden; Haylie Hoffpauir, Lacassine; Emma Gautreau, Maurepas; K.K. Vicknair, Maurepas; Allison Beason, Negreet; Ainsleigh Gautreaux, Pitkin; Destiny Jones, Stanley.

Follow Robin Fambrough on Twitter, @FambroughAdv.

View comments