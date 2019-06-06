Holden won its third straight Class B softball title with junior pitcher Olivia Lackie playing a lead role. Lackie, a South Alabama commitment, was a force to deal with, thanks to a 21-2 record, 0.55 earned run average and 288 strikeouts.
While it is no surprise that Lackie was selected as the Outstanding Player on the LSWA’s Class B All-State softball team for the third year in a row, there were subtle changes to note, along with her .452 batting average.
“I wouldn’t say that I maxed out or that we maxed out as a team,” Lackie said. “There are some things we could have done better. I believe we can continue to grow and improve. I know I can improve.
“The difference between now and when I was younger is that I am better at understanding my role with the team beyond pitching. I am a better pitcher now, but I also understand how important it is to be the best teammate I can be and everything that takes."
Pitkin won the Class B baseball for the first time since 1999, led by Outstanding Player Garrett Edwards and Coach of the Year J.C. Holt. Forest head coach Chasity Griffin, who led her team to the Class B title game, was selected as the softball Coach of the Year.
Edwards was stellar on the mound for Pitkin. The junior had a record of 11-1 with a 0.46 ERA. He also batted .423. Holt, an Oak Hill graduate and a former LSU player, guided Pitkin to the Class B title after a successful stint as head coach at Menard.
Three other Holden players join Lackie on the Class B squad. Emma Hutchinson (.341), eighth-grader Gracie Duffy (.420, 25 RBIs) and junior Ashley Fogg (.427, 24 RBIs) also are part of the 16-player softball squad.
Two players from Runnels and one from Maurepas also are part of the Class B softball team. Grayson Gulley led Division V runner-up Runnels with a .402 batting average, seven doubles, three triples and 19 stolen bases.
The Raiders’ Collin Bueche hit .348 and did not commit an error. Maurepas’ Hunder Dupuy batted .435 and also 6-2 as a pitcher.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
Player School Class Stats
Garrett Edwards, Pitkin, Jr. 11-1
Grason Dauzat, Pitkin, Sr. .425
Jonathan Baker, Pitkin, Sr. .459
Chance McDonald, Converse, Sr, 10-4
Trevor Durr, Converse, Jr. 6-0
Aaron Sutton, Glenmora, Jr. 6-3
Ben Fonville, Glenmora, Sr. .394
Cody Lester, Quitman, Sr. .559
Bradley Koonce, Quitman, Sr. 11-1
Trace Williams, Hicks, Sr., .487
Landry Alligood, Anacoco, So., .458
Chase Gardner, Oak Hill, Sr. .397
Grayson Gulley, Runnels, Jr. .402
Collin Bueche, Runnels, Sr. .348
Hunter Dupuy, Maurepas, .435avg
Max Chamberlain, Elizabeth, Sr. 522
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: GARRETT EDWARDS, PITKIN
COACH OF THE YEAR: JC HOLT, PITKIN
Honorable Mention
Hunter Rabalais, Anacoco; Tyler Williams, Anacoco; Logan Smith, Choudrant; John Bolmarcich, Elizabeth; Nathan Bordelon, Family Community Christian; Ryan Chessson, Florien; Clay Wright, Glenmora; Jimmy Miller, Grace Christian; Jacob Stansell, Grace Christian; Collin Cowgill, Hicks; Trey Norris, Hicks; Chase Guitreau, Maurepas; Cade Melder, Oak Hill; Kade Moran, Oak Hill; Adrian Nolen, Pitkin; Cason Womack, Quitman; Ricky Harrison, Runnels; Christian Howard, Zwolle
SOFTBALL
Player School Class Stats
Olivia Lackie, Holden, Jr., 21-2
Ashley Fogg, Holden, Jr., 427
Gracie Duffy, Holden, 8th, .420
Emma Hutchison, Holden, Jr., .341
Brooke Ross, Forest, So., .454
Katie Rios, Forest, So., .351
Kelsie Bell Etheridge, Zwolle, Jr., 19-4
Olivia Sepulveda, Zwolle, Fr., .469
Kassidy Giddens, Castor, Sr., .592
Kelsey Giddens, Castor, Sr., .432
Keegan Marchand, Maurepas, Sr., .604
McKenna Lessard, Maurepas, Sr., .457
Abbott Stafford, Glenmora, Jr., .493
Shelby Lentz, Pitkin, Sr., .388
Gracie Rutherford, Florien, 8th, .380
Ashlyn Sepulvado, Family Community, So., .478
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: OLIVIA LACKIE, HOLDEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: CHASITY GRIFFIN, FOREST
Honorable Mention
Reagan Stanley, Anacoco; Victoria Canter, Bell City; Kami Bumgardner, Castor; Macey Moss, Castor; Crisanna Weaver, Choudrant; Olivia Hennen, Choudrant; Victoria Parrie, Converse; Jaidyn Oliver, Family Community Christian; Sarah McDaniel, Florien; Abbie Ramage, Forest; Rivers Day, Hicks; Taylor Douglas, Holden; Haylie Hoffpauir, Lacassine; Emma Gautreau, Maurepas; K.K. Vicknair, Maurepas; Allison Beason, Negreet; Ainsleigh Gautreaux, Pitkin; Destiny Jones, Stanley.