Less than 48 hours after his team celebrated a huge victory over Zachary, Scotlandville football coach Lester Ricard was preparing for his program to be shut down for two weeks because of COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols.
Three days after his team won its second straight District 9-3A game, Donaldsonville was in the same boat as Scotlandville with a significant number of players facing a two-week quarantine.
The circumstances in each case are different, but the Monday announcements that both schools will miss the final two games of the LHSAA’s COVID-19 shortened regular season added to a growing list of football-related COVID-19 issues in the Baton Rouge area.
The news also came the day before an LHSAA executive committee meeting to tackle COVID-19 issues and football playoff protocols/plans.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the LHSAA office.
A total of 28 teams statewide had to cancel games last week because of COVID-19 issues.
“The advice I have for everybody is to go get tested,” Ricard said. “You can be walking around with this (virus), not know it and infect other people or send them to quarantine.”
Donaldsonville announced a positive test within the school would shut down extracurricular activities during a morning social media post. DHS coach Brian Richardson confirmed the Tigers would miss their final 9-3A games with Lutcher and Berwick. However, Richardson said players not involved in quarantine would be allowed to practice.
Ricard said Scotlandville got a call from health department officials after Zachary reported a positive test Monday, two days after the District 4-5A game played at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Zachary coach David Brewerton said he received call from the family of a Broncos player who woke up Monday morning feeling ill.
Brewerton said the player was tested for COVID-19 and the test came back positive. Then health department officials were informed.
The Zachary coach said a decision on the Broncos’ Friday game with Central will be made after his school’s contact tracing is complete.
“Everything has been turned over to the school board, and they are handling the contact tracing,” Brewerton said. “Once that is done, we will make a decision.”
Ricard said he reviewed the contract-tracing situation a second time in the early evening after obtaining additional information. But after the second review of film, the SHS coach said he reaffirmed the decision to shut down for two weeks. The Hornets were scheduled to play Live Oak on Friday and Denham Springs in Week 8.
“Instead of trying to practice with some kids and not the whole team, we are going to shut down … get the locker room cleaned and come back after 14 days,” Ricard said. “Based on our playoff bracket, we would have a playoff bye, so we could go a month without a game.”
Donaldsonville is arguably one of the hottest Class 3A teams after following up a huge win over defending state champion St. James with a 54-24 win over Patterson last week.
“It’s really tough because I’m not sure what will happen next and how the kids will react to this,” Donaldsonville coach Brian Richardson said. “The players who aren’t in quarantine will be able to practice.
“But I don’t know what this means in terms of us going to the playoffs. We are playing so well. I have no idea what it will be like to come back and play in two weeks.”
DHS is the third Ascension Parish team to cancel games with COVID-19 issues.
Dutchtown had to cancel its Week 5 game with East Ascension. St. Amant missed its Week 6 game with Catholic and will miss this week’s game with Dutchtown, which has picked up a nondistrict game with Ellender.
Woodlawn will miss a fourth game with COVID-19 issues. The Panthers were sidelined for Weeks 1-2 and missed a Week 6 game with East Ascension and will miss its game with Catholic, who will now play Acadiana on Saturday.
LHSAA meeting
The LHSAA executive committee is expected to discuss the number of games football teams need to play to qualify for the playoffs, the status of power ratings, playoff brackets and how to handle possible COVID-19 issues during the playoffs.
Appeals of LHSAA rulings by five schools and other reports are also part of the meeting agenda.