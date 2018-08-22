1. They’re No. 1
It starts with University High. The Cubs established themselves as arguably Louisiana’s top team in any classification/division a year ago. UHS finished 13-0 and won the Division II championship. The Cubs also posted wins over the other local champions, 5A Zachary, Division I Catholic and Class 3A West Feliciana. Can the Cubs be better this season? It won’t be easy. But a long list of returning players led two of Louisiana’s top 10 prospects for 2019, athlete Christian Harris and LB Bryton Constantin, indicates it is certainly possible.
2. The Stingley effect
He is second on this list, but The Dunham School’s Derek Stingley Jr. is No. 1 in the nation for 2019 based on the recruiting rankings of rivals.com. He is considered the most significant DB commitment for LSU since Arizona Cardinals’ star Patrick Peterson. People will watch his every move. With his defensive skills already well defined, the evolution of Stingley’s role on offense for the Class 2A/Division III Tigers is intriguing. Could it be like the 1,000 yards rushing that Dutchtown’s Landon Collins had before going to Alabama and NFL? We’ll see.
3. They’re back
Southern Lab is eligible for the postseason again, a year after the school was sanctioned by the LHSAA for violations related to recruiting. What was supposed to be a two-year playoff ban was reduced to one. The LHSAA sanctions also took away three postseason trophies in Division IV — a runner-up finish in 2014 and titles in 2015 and 2016. With LSU commitments, RB Tyrion Davis and OT Kardell Thomas, leading the way the Kittens will be out to assert themselves in Division IV and the local football hierarchy.
4. Pressure to repeat
Last year was about as good as it could get for high school football in Baton Rouge. Local teams won four LHSAA titles, nearly half of the nine trophies awarded. Catholic and West Feliciana have the most starters/playmakers to replace for the 2018 season. U-High and Zachary are the best bets to repeat. The Cubs are ranked in the top 50 nationally in multiple preseason polls. Expect Zachary to be favored too, though Class 5A is always balanced. See No. 3 — Southern Lab is back to contend again in Division IV.
5. QBs? We have that
It is hard for one player to define the success of a football team. An experienced quarterback is always notable and BR returns some prominent ones. Zachary’s Keilon Brown led his team to a Class 5A title last year and is one of five quarterbacks returning to District 4-5A. Catholic has Cameron Dartez, the MVP of the Division I title game. He doesn’t garner the attention of high-profile teammates, but U-High’s QB John Gordon McKernan is back too. Live Oak’s Sal Palermo and Cameron Armstead of Scotlandville also led deep playoff runs in 2017.
6. The split turns six
The 2018 season marks the sixth year of the LHSAA elect/nonselect football championship split. Some love it and others hate it, but the LHSAA split is not a trend like hi-top sneakers or binge-watching TV episodes. It is here for the long haul. The LHSAA made an important positive step by bringing all nine title games back together for one weekend. Catholic and Zachary are two of the schools that won titles for the first time under the split format. Many traditional powers remain the same. Ready or not, this is the new normal.