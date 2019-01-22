Two and a half months after having the interim football coach tag taken out of his title, Walker High School's Cecil Thomas is walking away to accept another job.
Thomas was hired as the head coach at Sulphur after leading Walker to an 8-3 record last fall, the Livingston Parish school’s best-ever record in Class 5A.
"This decision has been wearing on because I have such a bond with the kids, the school and community at Walker," Thomas said. "At the end of the day, what Sulphur was able to offer financially was something I could not pass up. I had to do what is best for my family, and this will allow me to provide some things for them that I haven't been able to provide.
"Walker is a great place — a great school with great kids, a very supportive administration with (principal Jason St. Pierre) and a lot of community support. Sulphur also has great community support and tremendous resources. It has the potential to be one of the top programs in the state."
Thomas, a Hammond native and former Hammond High head coach, is a former University of Utah player who coached on the college and high school levels in Utah for 20 years before returning to Louisiana.
In many ways, the season for Walker was a storybook scenario for the 49-year-old Thomas, who led the Wildcats to a 7-3 record after Lester Ricard resigned following the first week of the 2018 regular season.
“I really hate to lose him,” St. Pierre said. “But this is a better deal for him on the financial end and I don’t blame him. This is something he can’t pass up.”
Thomas succeeds Jeff Wainwright, who resigned after six years following the 2018 season. Wainwright had a 34-31 record at the District 3-5A school.
St. Pierre said Walker will begin its search for a new head coach immediately. He said applicants can email résumés to him at jason.stpierre@lpsb.org.