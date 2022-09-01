Not all big games in the metro Baton Rouge area qualify as rivalries. But to be clear, the ones that are rivalries are always worth watching.
University vs. Woodlawn
Sept. 1
U-High is the reigning Division II champion known for defense. Class 5A Woodlawn has an LSU QB commitment. Regardless of who wins it, you’re talking statement win.
East Ascension vs. St. Amant
Oct. 7 at The Pit
Among the most storied and intense rivalries in the Baton Rouge area features a week-long build up. Wins are nice, but a year of bragging rights is practically priceless.
Episcopal at The Dunham School
Oct. 13
A year ago, Episcopal rallied from 17 down at halftime. The Knights scored the winning touchdown on a double-pass play with only 36 seconds left. That one will be hard to top.
Kentwood vs. Southern Lab
Oct. 28 at A.W. Mumford Stadium
Expect all the feels when these traditional Class 1A powers share the same field for the first time since 2019. Kentwood’s move down from 2A is a big gain for District 9-1A.
Catholic at Zachary
Nov. 3
Two reigning LHSAA champions meeting on the final Thursday of regular season with a district title at stake sounds like a dream come true. It could happen.