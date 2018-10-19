GEISMAR — In a battle of two teams looking for their first District 5-5A win, the Dutchtown Griffins allowed the Broadmoor Buccaneers to drive 80 yards for a score on the opening drive of the game.
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta didn’t think a major overhaul of the game plan was necessary. On the contrary, he thought only one slight adjustment was needed to get the Griffins defense back on track.
After that adjustment, Broadmoor didn’t score again and managed just 101 yards, and Dutchtown pulled away for a 27-6 victory Friday night at Griffin Field.
“It was just containing the quarterback,” Mistretta said. “Thirteen (Dimarco Nobles) got away from us a couple of times, and he is a heck of an athlete. He got away from us twice (on the opening drive) on third-and-long for first downs when we had a chance to get off the field. We were blitzing off the edge and losing containment. ... and he was getting outside.”
Dutchtown (4-4, 1-2) was led on offense by Blayden Louis, who rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Drelone Monroe completed 13 of 20 passes for 105 yards and a score.
Broadmoor (1-7, 0-3) was led by Nobles, who was 11 of 24 for 74 yards and a touchdown to go with two interceptions. Nobles added 55 yards rushing. The Bucs defense held Dutchtown to 22 yards.
The Bucs capped their opening scoring drive on a 21-yard pass from Nobles to Najee Jones in the right corner of the end zone. The two-point conversion failed, but the Bucs had a 6-0 lead with 5:13 to go in the first quarter.
“We scripted some plays on the first drive as we had seen some things that we were going to try,” Broadmoor coach Elliott Wilkins said. “There were things we executed well on the first drive, but then after that, football is football. They’re pretty good, and we are trying to get better.”
The Griffins answered with a TD on their first drive. They needed seven plays to cover 60 yards and scored on a 22-yard pass from Monroe to Dylan Sampson. Sampson caught the short pass over the middle and weaved his way through the Bucs' defense for the score. Hayden Sosa added the extra point and the Griffins had a 7-6 lead with 1:55 to go in the first quarter.
Dutchtown’s defense added to the lead early in the second quarter. Logan Scott intercepted a pass in the middle of the field and sprinted 25 yards for the score. Sosa’s conversion was wide left and the Griffins led 13-7 at the 9:59 mark of the quarter.
Broadmoor appeared to tie the game on the following drive. Nobles found Donald Jones in the end zone from 34 yards out for what would have been a touchdown, but Jones was called for offensive pass interference. Two plays later, the Griffins Ashton Mitchell intercepted a Nobles pass at the 17-yard line to end the Broadmoor threat.
The Griffins then produced a 12-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a Louis 5-yard touchdown run. Sosa’s conversion gave Dutchtown a 20-7 lead with 2:06 remaining in the first half.
Louis scored his second TD from 5 yards out with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter for the game’s final points.