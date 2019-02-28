Four Baton Rouge area boys basketball teams are seeking to repeat as state champions and hope to take another step in that direction in the quarterfinals of the playoffs Friday.
Scotlandville Magnet, Madison Prep, Dunham and Jehovah-Jireh are the reigning champs trying to punch their ticket to the state tournament in Lake Charles with victories. A fifth team, University High, is shooting for a return to its title-winning ways after finishing as a runner- up the past two seasons.
In the select schools’ brackets, Scotlandville (31-2) hosts John Curtis (14-15) in a Division I game while No. 1-seeded University (19-12) hosts Lee Magnet (23-10) in a Division II game, Dunham (25-5) takes on Catholic-New Iberia (20-13) in Division III and Jehovah-Jireh (34-6) entertains New Living Word (14-17).
In Class 3A, Madison Prep (29-7) hosts Abbeville (25-6).
Scotlandville is looking for a three-peat and a sixth title in eight years. The Hornets, who have lost only to Walker and Sophie B. Wright, are hoping a double-bye layoff won’t dull their edge.
“We were playing more aggressive and with more energy, but two weeks is a long time to wait to play a game,” coach Carlos Sample said. “In the playoffs, you have to play every second of every possession on both ends.”
The Hornets are led by guard Reece Beekman, who is averaging a triple double (22.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists). Sample said David Thomas is back in the lineup after a concussion limited him to 16 games.
U-High is looking for its seventh consecutive state tournament appearance and a return to the days when it won three consecutive titles (2014-16).
“The goal every year is to make the state tournament,” Cubs coach Jo Spencer said. “We put ourselves in good position with the No. 1 seed.”
Milan Mejia, a 6-feet-1 guard, leads the way along with Shawn Jones and Jardin Gilbert.
No. 4 seed Madison Prep is on a 12-game winning streak despite returning only one starter, Jahein Spencer, from the title team. Spencer won’t play Friday because of turf toe.
“We’re playing good ball, but all that is out the window in the playoffs,” Chargers coach Jeffery Jones said. “Jason Perry, Elijah Tate, Jordan Johnson and Eldred Jackson need to come up big against a tough veteran team.”
Dunham is also playing well behind the play of two-time all-state player and 8-2A MVP Jordan Wright, and leading scorer Carlos Stewart. Senior sixth man Tyveon Spurlock was the 8-2A Defensive MVP.
“We’re decidedly better at this point now than at this point last season,” coach Jonathan Pixley said. “We’re deeper with more weapons offensively.”
Jehovah-Jireh is facing a New Living Word team it beat by 40 points earlier in the season. The Warriors haven’t played since beating Doyle on Feb. 12.
“We’re chomping at the bit to get going again,” coach Dirk Ricks said. “We’ve played a tough schedule and got the best from pretty much everyone we play.
Jaron Davis, a 5-8 senior and five-year starter, leads the Warriors’ up-tempo game with averages of 22 points and six assists per game.