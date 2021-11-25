The song is not new. But the late Tom Petty’s 1989 hit “Won’t Back Down” might be the perfect battle cry for three local teams who travel to play quarterfinal games Friday night.
It also fits a top-seeded Zachary, which hosts traditional power West Monroe for a Class 5A quarterifinal in nonselect playoff action set for 7 p.m. Friday.
“I remember watching the Zachary-West Monroe game played in the dome (Casesars Superdome) on TV,” ZHS wide receiver Charles Robertson said. “I remember thinking, I want to play in a game like that. Now I get to do it.”
The Broncos (12-0) host the eighth-seeded Rebels (8-3). It is the first time the teams have met in a playoff game since Zachary beat WMHS in the 2018 5A final. Four other local teams, including three Class 3A teams, travel for their quarterfinal games.
“This is a different team than the one we had last year,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “We have new starters. Playing a higher seed on the road is not easy.
“We’re not ready for this season to end. We know Sterlington is very good and we know the offense they run. For us, it’s about being prepared and doing what we need to do to win.”
The defending Class 3A champion Chargers (11-1), the No. 8 seed, travel to No. 1 Sterlington (12-0). The other 3A teams are headed to the Acadiana area. Sixth-seeded Lutcher (9-1) travels to No. 2 St. Martinville (10-2).
“I think it is going to be a great game,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “You have got two great quarterbacks. They have the advantage of playing at home and they were in the quarterfinals last year.
“Our team has been through so much going back to last year when we lost multiple close games. This year with the challenges the storm (Hurricane Ida) brought us. They believe they can take on anything.”
West Feliciana (7-5) is a No. 20 seed in 3A. The Saints travel to No. 5 Church Point (12-0). In Class 1A, No. 10 White Castle (5-5) hosts second-seeded Homer (8-2) seeking its sixth straight victory.
“It has been exciting to see this team grow and develop throughout the year,” WFHS coach Hudson said. “Taking this next step (to the quarterfinals) is important for the program. This is a great opportunity.”