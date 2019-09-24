St. Joseph’s Academy had the energy going in the stands during its annual Red and White game and district opener against Central.
That energy carried over onto the court in St. Joseph's sweep of Central by scores of 25-8, 25-9 and 25-14.
“I’m proud of the way the girls played,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “The girls have worked hard and played scrappy all season. Central is a good team. This was a big spirit night for us.”
Defending district champion SJA improved to 9-9 and 1-0 in District 3-I. Central (6-6, 0-1) tied for second in district last season.
“We loved the energy of the crowd,” SJA libero Simone Moreau said. “We wanted to prove to the crowd how good we are. Our defense was so successful because the block was perfect. The defense knew where to go with the ball. We played really good in the long rallies and won most of those points. It was awesome.”
Moreau led the Redstickers with 13 digs and added three assists. Katie Polson added six digs and 15 assists. Senior Haley Priest added nine digs and three kills. Junior outside hitter Olivia Reames had eight kills and eight digs. Reames is a second-year starter with a powerful hitting stroke.
“I’m understanding the game more this season and know how to get around the block,” Reames said. “Our defense was great tonight because our block was up. We got up for the big crowd and showed what we could do.”
Central had length at the net in 6-foot-3 senior Caroline Nunnery, who finished with three kills. Abby Fralick had 10 digs.
Central coach Michele LeBouef said her team didn’t play very well.
“There are things we can do in terms of effort and confidence level that we didn’t do tonight,” said LeBouef, a former SJA player. “I expected better effort than I saw from my team tonight. Our passing wasn’t quite there.
“SJA didn’t make many mistakes and played well. We didn’t put ourselves in position to create and earn points. We were timid.”
Central led 2-1 in the second set following an Abby Fralick ace. SJA went on a 12-2 with Camille Counce and Reames serving. Morgan Perry had a nice block in the run and Reames a crafty tip.
Central tied the third set 4-4 on a Nunnery tip. SJA went on a 16-2 run to lead 20-6. Central got within 22-13. Anna Musso scored the winning point for SJA.