The definition of resilience is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties or toughness.
That describes the 2019 version of the Catholic-Pointe Coupee Hornets.
Seven weeks into the season, the Hornets sport a 5-2 record and are riding high following a 44-10 thrashing of previously undefeated Opelousas Catholic.
The win put Catholic-PC in the driver's seat for the District 5-1A title.
However, it hasn’t been an easy road to 5-2 for the Hornets family and their football program.
“It’s been a very adverse year for us,” Catholic-PC coach David Simoneaux said. “We’ve sat as many as nine starters due to injury. We’ve lost some people close to us. It was a rocky start. We’re a resilient team. Those guys are proud of our tradition here and work hard every day.”
Simoneaux lost his mother and players lost family members and others close to the program throughout the season.
Starting quarterback Aiden Vosburg suffered a broken fibula at the beginning of the Week 2 loss against Ascension Episcopal.
Four-year starter Aaron Beatty, who plays linebacker and receiver, broke his fibula in the jamboree, but did not realize it was broken until after playing the entire next game on the injured leg.
“When I broke it in the jamboree, I didn’t think I broke it so I played the next game, but I was in a lot of pain so I had to get it checked out,” Beatty said. “The injuries we’ve had have forced a lot of the younger people to play more, which will be beneficial in the long run. I was emotional for the Ascension Episcopal game. It was the first time in four years I walked on the field knowing I’m not going to play.”
Beatty returned to action a little more than a month later to help the team in a 36-12 win over Sacred Heart.
Last week’s win over OC may have put the Hornets on the fast track to a district crown, but the goal is to focus on each individual game moving forward, said two-way starting lineman Brandon Riddle.
“It’s about knowing what we’ve been through and not letting it go to waste,” Riddle, a senior, said. “Just need to keep our minds right and focus on one week at a time.”
Riddle didn’t play football as a freshman, but by Week 10 of his sophomore season, he was a starter on the defensive line.
“It was because of his heart, toughness and work ethic,” Simoneaux said. “He’s silent, but violent (on the field).”
Like several other teams in the classification, Catholic-PC has been successful with multiple players playing both ways.
Beatty and Riddle, along with Nick Carriere, Will Dunham and others face the gauntlet of playing several snaps each week.
Luckily, they’re prepared for it.
"Our offseason is like no other team’s offseason,” Beatty said. “We train and train and train to prepare for the year and we’re ready.”
“All of us have come together this season,” Riddle said. “We’ve had a couple of losses and it has brought us all together.”