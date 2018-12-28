Eldred Jackson stepped into the Madison Prep lineup Friday night and turned in a double-double as the Chargers defeated Westbury Christian of Houston 71-61 at the Madison Prep Holiday Classic.
Also picking up a win was Bossier, which outlasted Jehovah-Jireh 83-74 in the first game of the day.
Madison Prep (11-3) took on Westbury without two starters, Deziel Perkins and Percy Daniels, who were nursing injuries. The next man up was Jackson, who took full advantage of his opportunity to play.
“Eldred is a guy that hasn’t played that much, and I’m really proud of his effort tonight,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “He has a great attitude, and he played really well.”
The Chargers only shot 38 percent from the field, but they grabbed 23 offensive rebounds and only turned the ball over four times. Despite Westbury (12-5) making 23 of 46 shots, it added up to a winning combination for Madison Prep.
The game was tied 61-61 with 2:51 left, but the Chargers scored the game’s final 10 points. Jahein Spencer, who scored 18 points, hit two free throws to put MPA ahead for good. Jackson scored five of the next eight points, with baskets off a tip-in and an assist from Spencer.
Spencer drew praise from Jones for his play in the final minutes. Marcus Guss scored 13 points and was a factor on defense, helping Madison Prep force 17 turnovers.
“We were a little flat. It was quiet in the gym,” Jones said. “We did just enough to get by tonight.”
Madison Prep led 15-11 after one quarter and took a 29-19 lead in the second after Guss hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Westbury battled back and got within 34-31 on Justin Cebrun’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left corner.
Westbury controlled the action late in the third quarter behind the play of Ja’vier Francis and Chance Watts. Primarily working inside the paint, Francis scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the second half.
Westbury took three-point leads four times in the final two minutes of the third quarter. Guss converted a three-point play with eight seconds left to send the teams into the fourth quarter tied 51-51.
Jordan Johnson’s follow shot gave Madison Prep 58-54 lead. Westbury took a 61-60 lead on Francis’ basket with three minutes left to play but didn’t score again.
BOSSIER 83, JEHOVAH-JIREH 74: The Bearkats (12-2) built a 15-point third-quarter lead and then held off the Warriors.
Tim King’s free throws put Bossier on top 56-41 with 54 seconds left in the third. Three Jaron Davis free throws and two baskets by Brandon Harton had Jehovah-Jireh within 56-48 entering the fourth quarter.
The Warriors cut their deficit to eight points at 73-65 on when Davis fed Harton for a basket. They never got closer until Harton’s 3-pointer made it 81-74 with 16 seconds left to play.
“Bossier has a great ball club with some really good players,” Jehovah-Jireh coach Dirk Ricks said. “They did what it took to get the win.”