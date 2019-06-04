Just over two weeks after resigning as head baseball coach at Class 5A Central High, Mike Forbes has been hired to take over another traditional area power, Class 3A Brusly High.
Forbes announced his new job status on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. He spent the previous eight seasons as head coach Central, his alma mater, leading the Wildcats to 5A titles in 2017 and 2018.
“Words cannot describe how excited I am about this,” Forbes said. “There were a few other opportunities out there, but Brusly was at the top of the list for me. Just to see the care and community support, not only for the baseball team, but for the entire school is so impressive.
“I’ve already hit the ground running. I can’t wait to get out there in the community and get started.”
At Brusly, Forbes takes over for Tait Dupont, who resigned after 10 years at school. Dupont served as head football coach for two years and head baseball coach/athletic director for eight years. The Panthers made five semifinal appearances under Dupont and advanced to the quarterfinals in the spring.
Also of note, Lutcher High announced that assistant coach Ryan Jensen will take over as its baseball coach with a social media post. Jensen, the all-time winningest coach Patterson High takes over for Davey Clement, who was not retained the Bulldogs’ coach. Jensen coached Central Catholic-Morgan City to Class 1A title in 2005.
Wells to ULM, Lindsey to Pitt State
Former Scotlandville High player Kendra Wells is set to become an assistant coach at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, while former Hornet football standout Korey Lindsey has been hired as assistant at Pitt State.
Wells joinesthe staff of new ULM coach Brooks Donald Williams, the former McNeese head coach. Wells played for Williams at McNeese after starring at Scotlandville.
Lindsey, the son of Mentorship Academy head coach Keith Woods, will be the cornerbacks coach. Lindsey was an All-American at Southern Illinois and did stints with five NFL teams between 2011 and 2014 after being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.