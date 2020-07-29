The call Dawan Carter got was not a total surprise. After spending 12 years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, White Castle High, Carter was a logical choice to be the school's next boys basketball coach.
The phone call the 35-year-old Carter got Tuesday did more than simply inform him that he got his dream job. It also provided an emotional lift and yet another anecdote in the coronavirus pandemic era. Carter said he won’t be able to meet with his players until he completes a quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19.
“I have put in the work for a while and hoped that would make a difference, along with the fact that I am from White Castle and played here,” Carter said. “People have called and texted to congratulate me.
“They are excited that someone else who played in the program will take it over. I can’t wait to get started. First, I have to ride this (COVID-19) thing out.”
Carter, a 2003 White Castle graduate, said he immediately called his uncle, former White Castle coach Ronald Johnson. Carter began his coaching career as an assistant to Johnson.
He spent the last eight years as an assistant to another former WCHS player Troy Green, who resigned earlier this month to become head coach at Class 5A Destrehan.
“The fact that I already know all the players is an advantage,” Carter said. “I grew up following the team when my older brother played and my uncle coached.
"There will not be much change. White Castle basketball has always been about defense — tough man-to-man defense — and we will continue to build everything around that.”
Carter said he is thankful that his COVID-19 symptoms have been mild. He is, of course, eager to meet with team. Carter also encourages everyone to be wary of COVID-19 symptoms.
“When I lost the sense of taste and smell … I knew I probably had it (COVID-19),” Carter said. “And the scariest thing is I have no idea how I got it. I have stayed at home unless I have to go out.
"Someone I came in contact with obviously had it and I’m assuming they did not know. I tell everybody to stay safe.”
