Legendary Catholic High football Dale Weiner is retiring as a teacher/staff member, effective the end of the 2021-22 school year, according to a school press release.
Weiner ranks seventh on Louisiana's all-time high school football wins list with a record of 317-109 in 35 total seasons as a head football coach. He spent 47 years total in coaching/education. His last season as head football coach at Catholic was 2017.
Weiner spent three decades of teaching and coaching at Catholic, building the Bears into a statewide football power. Weiner's Bears won an LHSAA Division I title in 2016.
In the school press release, Weiner, who turned 70 on Friday, said he is excited to begin the next chapter of his life.
“I have prayed about this often and believe it’s God’s perfect timing at work,” Weiner said in the press release. “I do not have the words to adequately describe my love for Catholic High School and the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. I have always felt blessed to be part of this spirit-filled institution.
"The school leadership, faculty, and of course, the students, have been special people to me during my time here. I look forward to what God has in store for me, my wife, Lindy, and the rest of our family. I know one thing for sure, I will do some serious fishing!”
Catholic High School Principal Lisa Harvey says the announcement comes with mixed feelings of joy and sadness.
“Dale has served as an incredible example to his players, fellow coaches, and CHS faculty members over the past 35 years. He has made us all better people,” Harvey said. “Not only is he a legendary football coach and dedicated teacher, but he is the role model of a Christian man who has dedicated his life to God first and allowed that faith to guide his personal life and his ministry at CHS."
Weiner began his coaching career in 1975 as an assistant at Catholic High-Pointe Coupee another legendary coach, Jim Hightower of St. Thomas More. In 1987, Catholic High School hired him as head football. Weiner is one of only nine Louisiana high school coaches with 300 or more wins.
More than 140 players of Weiner's players went on to compete at the collegiate level, with 17 of those players moving on to NFL rosters.
Weiner also was a coaching pioneer in the sport of Olympic weightlifting. His teams won 18 state titles, earning him a spot in former U.S. Olympic weightlifting coach Gayle Hatch’s Louisiana Weightlifting Hall of Fame. Hatch is a former Catholic High athlete.