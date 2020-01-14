Will Chevalier and Brennan Amato scored two goals apiece as the Denham Springs boys soccer team took a 4-2 victory over Baton Rouge High School in a Division I, District 3 match Tuesday at BRHS.
The Yellow Jackets (16-6, 2-0 in district play) dominated play in the first half on the damp, muddy filed and got seven saves from their goalie combination of Tyler Burkett and Matthew Scherp.
“It was sloppy, reflective of the field conditions,” said Denham coach Chris Thorne, whose team is No. 2 in the Division I power rankings. “No traction. We’ve got to clean up some stuff on the back line, some mistakes late in the game, lack of composure there.
“We had some injuries and subs come in late, which always causes some a little bit of confusion at times. We didn’t take advantage of some of the sloppy conditions in the second half.”
Chevalier, a three-time All-State senior forward, opened the scoring with a penalty kick early in the game after he was fouled in the box by Nick Tran. After the Bulldogs’ Yvan Muenyi tied it, Amato gave the Jackets the lead for good with the first of two 20-yard plus blasts from directly in front of the goal with an assist from Luke Turner.
In the second half, Amato powered another shot that Bulldogs’ goalie Taylor Theunissen got in front of but could not hold. That gave the visitors a 4-1 lead.
“All three of those guys (Amato, Chevalier and Axel Agurcia) can hit from distance if you leave them open,” Thorne said. “It’s not surprising.”
Another blast by Amato was saved by Theunissen, one of his five saves, but the ball rebounded to Chevalier, who knocked it in from the left side.
Baton Rouge High (9-4-5, 0-1-2) tied the game in the 21st minute off a throw-in assist from Atif Iqbal. Muenyi settled the ball and made a nice move to split two defenders and hit the back of the net from inside the box.
Timothy Nguyen scored the other Bulldogs’ goal after a scramble in front of the net, assisted by Wilmer Castellanos.
“(Denham Springs) played well,” Baton Rouge High coach Richard Harsch said. “Every shot, they were taking it. We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities. I thought for a period they were applying pressure. We figured it out maybe a little late.
“I’m a little disappointed in our performance. Against a quality team you have to take advantage of every opportunity. We gave up a couple of easy goals. A couple we should have come up with the save. We stepped it up a little in the second half but it wasn’t enough.”