Dunham started slowly and could never catch up to Lafayette Christian.
The fourth-seeded Knights outscored the fifth-seeded Tigers, 25-16, in the first set, 25-18 in the second and 25-20 in the third in a Division V quarterfinal at the LHSAA state volleyball tournament Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center.
“It was 16, 18, 20 — we got a little better each time,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said, “but you only get three out of five so it was too little, too late. But my kids competed to the end.”
The Knights advanced to play top-seeded and two-time defending state champion Country Day, which ousted No. 9 Academy of the Sacred Heart (Grand Coteau), 25-9, 25-12, 25-13 in one semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday.
The other semifinal features third-seeded Central Catholic, which defeated sixth-seeded Episcopal of Acadiana 25-23, 25-10, 25-22 against second-seeded Ascension Episcopal, which defeated seventh-seeded McGehee, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13.
“I think Lafayette Christian was super solid,” Pixley said. “They didn’t let us do what we usually do. They swung at everything. We tried to keep them out of system, and they were still attacking the ball from the end line. They kept us off balance.”
Pixley said she considered moving Janai Stevens from outside hitter to the middle after the first set to try to slow down Lafayette Christian middle hitter Jordan LaVergne, but didn’t.
“I didn’t pull the trigger on it, thinking we could work through it,” Pixley said.
She finally made the move for the third set and the Tigers had their most competitive set. The score was tied at 15 before the Knights scored five straight points and Pixley called a timeout.
“I told them this is not the team I’ve coached all year,” Pixley said. “You need to show up and play and they did.”
They got within 22-18 before “we had one play that kind of deflated us and that was it,” Pixley said.
“(LaVergne) was less of a factor in the third set because Janai got her hands on some balls and blocked her,” Pixley said. “It was too little, too late. I’ll beat myself up on (not making the change sooner) for a about a week, then move on and get ready for next season.
“But at the end of the day Lafayette Christian was a better team. We crumbled a little bit under the pressure, and really there shouldn’t have been a whole lot of pressure on us. I just wanted to come out and have fun and enjoy playing together, but we played super uptight. I thought we were prepared. We just played uptight.”
LaVergne led Lafayette Christian with nine kills, Samantha Gilmore had 20 assists and Myca Broussard had 16 digs.
“We’ve been playing well the last few weeks and we controlled the tempo, we passed the ball really well, we served really aggressively,” Lafayette Christian coach Bryan barrett said. They’re a good solid team. We just played good consistent ball all around. I feel like we had a complete performance.”
Hannah Pixley led Dunham (34-7) with six kills and Taylor Hunt had 10 assists and nine digs.
Country Day 3, Academy of the Sacred Heart (Grand Coteau) 0: Alex Smith led the Cajuns with 12 kills, Mary Tebbe had 29 assists, Kate Launey and Kaci Chairs had seven digs each and Kelsey Dinvaut had four blocks.
Darian McCorvey had three kills, Briana Domingue had five assists and Kamryn Villarreal five digs to lead the Saints (20-18).
Central Catholic 3, Episcopal of Acadiana 0: Central Catholic was balanced as Yani Johnson, Carolina Green and Ava Nicar each had 10 kills. Katie Hoffpauir had 28 assists and 14 digs.
Ascension Episcopal 3, McGehee 0: Addie Virdrine led Ascension Episcopal with 17 kills and five aces, Abby Hall had 17 assists, Hannah Mattke 34 digs and Jordan Berube four blocks.
Jaida Felix led McGehee (23-12) with 10 kills and 26 digs, and Jordan Felix had nine assists.