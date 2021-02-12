Gabe Fertitta practiced what he preached to his Catholic High football players about opportunities. Fertitta informed the school he accepted a job as an assistant coach at the University of Louisville on Friday.
The 38-year-old Fertitta won two Division I LHSAA titles in four seasons as head football coach at Catholic. The Bears beat Shreveport-based Byrd 35-12 in the Division I title game held in December at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.
“It would be nice if opportunities gave you some advance notice,” Fertitta said. “Sometimes, they come at you very fast. And that was what happened with this one.
“Scott Satterfield (Louisville head coach) called me Wednesday and he offered me the job yesterday. I slept on it last night and made a decision … one that was not easy. I am from New Orleans, but Catholic is my home. I spent a total of 10 years here and there is no other place like it.”
Fertitta met with Catholic High players to inform them of his decision late Friday afternoon. Catholic High athletic director J.P. Kelly said the school will accept résumés for two weeks to kick off its process of hiring a new head football coach.
“Gabe is a tremendous person and did a great job here. This is a great opportunity. He deserves a shot to do this and we are happy for him,” Kelly said. “We really do wish him and his family all the best.”
Fertitta has a 59-25 overall record as a high school head coach, including a 43-8 record in four seasons at Catholic. The Bears finished 10-2 last fall.
A former Holy Cross and Mississippi College player, Fertitta had two stints as an assistant at Catholic and was named to succeed Dale Weiner as the Bears' head coach after the 2016 season. This was seventh season overall in his second stint at the school.
In 2017, Fertitta coached the Bears to a Division I title-game upset of John Curtis. The Bears finished as the Division I runners-up to Curtis and Rummel the next two years before reclaiming the title last fall.
Fertitta's other high school head coaching job was at Mississippi-based St. Stanislaus. He worked as a graduate assistant coach at Mississippi and also was an assistant at Itawamba (Mississippi) Junior College before heading back into the high school ranks.
Though the move seems unusual, Fertitta has ties to the Louisville program. One of Fertitta’s college roommates, Josh Heird, is an assistant athletic director who works with football for the Cardinals. Fertitta is the fourth offseason coaching hire for Satterfield’s staff.
Catholic principal Lisa Harvey expressed her gratitude to Fertitta.
“Not only has coach Fertitta brought unprecedented success, but more importantly, his focus on the mission of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart as the cornerstone of the program allowed our student athletes to grow in faith and character,” Harvey said in a school news release.