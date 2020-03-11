LAKE CHARLES — A five-year title reign for Madison Prep ended at the hands of a familiar opponent. And in a familiar setting.
Senior Brandon Dennis scored on a floater from inside the lane as time expired, lifting Wossman to a 48-46 win over Madison Prep 48-46 in the Class 3A semifinal game that opened Wednesday's action at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament played at Burton Coliseum.
Dennis took the ball the length of the floor after Madison Prep senior Jason Perry made a tying 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining.
With Wossman leading 45-43, Madison Prep (28-9) fouled the Warriors four times in a span of 21 seconds to put Wossman (31-3) in the bonus and send senior Jay Jones at the line with 20 seconds remaining. He made the first shot and missed the second, leaving his team with a 3-point lead.
That set the stage for Perry’s tying 3 and for the winning bucket by Dennis.
After nine consecutive state semifinal appearances and six state titles during that span, Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said his players had plenty to be proud of.
This was the third consecutive season Madison Prep faced Wossman at the LHSAA tourney. The Chargers won the first two meetings, once in a 2018 semifinal and then in the 2019 title game.
“Just mental lapses,” MPA's Jones said in reference to a 13-0 run to start the second half that let Wossman overcome a 25-16 halftime deficit. “Those guys did a really good job in creating turnovers and scoring in transition. A couple big 3’s for them gave them some momentum.”
Before then, Madison Prep ended the first half with a 12-0 run after facing a 16-13 deficit.
The fourth quarter included a pair of big buckets for Wossman junior Devonte Austin, a game-tying 3-pointer from the right corner followed by a go-ahead layup around Madison Prep sophomore Percy Daniels, who finished with seven blocks.
The teams were tied three times in the final minutes before Dennis scored the winning basket that drew his teammates around him for a celebration near midcourt.
“I told them with 6.1 seconds we had to get organized,” Jones said. “These guys are going to drive down here and they’re going to get to the rim. Whoever is guarding the primary ball handler has to keep the ball in front of him as best he can. It’s going to be that help guy that’s going to step up to give up his body and take the charge. The help guys never got in position.”
Madison Prep had two scorers in double figures with junior Deziel Perkins (11 points) and senior Elijah Tate (10).
Wossman senior Nick Trayor led with 17 points and Austin scored 14, but it was Dennis who made the needed shot at the end. Dennis did not play last season against Madison Prep because of a broken foot.
“Tonight was my time,” said Dennis, one of 12 seniors on the Warriors. “It was very personal for me.”
The win put Wossman in the title game for the fourth time in five season, and a title-game win would be the school’s first after title-game losses to U-High in 2016 and Peabody in 2017 before last season’s finale loss to Madison Prep.