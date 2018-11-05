Games start at 7 p.m.
Nonselect
First-round games
Class 5A
(17) St. Amant (7-3) vs. Captain Shreve (7-3) at Lee Hedges Stadium-Shreveport
(24) Central (5-5) at (9) Alexandria (7-3)
(28) East St. John (5-5) vs. (5) East Ascension (9-1) at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
(29) Dutchtown (5-5) at (4) John Ehret (9-1)
(30) Live Oak (5-5) at (3) Acadiana (9-1)
(19) Denham Springs (6-4) at (14) Sam Houston (8-2)
(22) Hahnville (5-5) at (11) Walker (8-2)
(27) Sulphur (5-5) at (6) Zachary (8-2)
Class 4A
(25) Westgate (6-2) at (8) Plaquemine (8-2)
(21) Cecilia (4-6) at (12) Livonia (8-2)
(18) Lutcher (6-4) at (15) Breaux Bridge (7-3)
Class 3A
(24) Donaldsonville (5-5) at (9) St. James (6-4)
(20) West Feliciana (5-5) at (13) Church Point (7-3)
(26) Madison Prep (4-6) at (7) Jewel Sumner (7-3)
(31) Brusly (5-5) at (2) Eunice (8-2)
Class 2A
(29) Port Allen (3-7) at (4) Rosepine (10-0)
(22) Northeast (3-6) at (11) Lake Arthur (6-4)
(27) Delhi Charter (4-6) at (6) St. Helena (8-2)
(18) Capitol (5-5) at (15) East Feliciana (5-5)
(31) Springfield (3-7) at (2) Amite (9-1)
Class 1A
(17) LaSalle (4-5) at (16) Slaughter Community Charter (5-5)
(19) Merryville (4-6) at (14) White Castle (3-7)
(23) Arcadia (4-5) at (10) East Iberville (6-4)
Select
First round games
Division I
(11) Scotlandville (4-5) vs. (6) Brother Martin (6-4), Friday at Tad Gormley Stadium
Division II
(11) St. Michael (5-5) at (6) E.D. White (7-3)
(10) Teurlings Catholic (4-6) at (7) Parkview Baptist (4-6)
Division III
(9) Menard (5-5) at (8) Episcopal (6-4)
Division IV
(10) Catholic-PC (7-2) at (7) St. Edmund (9-1)
(15) Hanson Memorial (3-7) at Ascension Catholic (9-1)
(16) St. Mary’s (3-7) at (1) Southern Lab (9-1)