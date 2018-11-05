br.stamanteastascension.110318_HS_203
St. Amant's KJ Franklin (2) carries the ball up the left side against East Ascension, Friday, November 2, 2018, at East Ascension High School in Gonzales, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Games start at 7 p.m.

Nonselect

First-round games

Class 5A

(17) St. Amant (7-3) vs. Captain Shreve (7-3) at Lee Hedges Stadium-Shreveport

(24) Central (5-5) at (9) Alexandria (7-3)

(28) East St. John (5-5) vs. (5) East Ascension (9-1) at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School

(29) Dutchtown (5-5) at (4) John Ehret (9-1)

(30) Live Oak (5-5) at (3) Acadiana (9-1)

(19) Denham Springs (6-4) at (14) Sam Houston (8-2)

(22) Hahnville (5-5) at (11) Walker (8-2)

(27) Sulphur (5-5) at (6) Zachary (8-2)

Class 4A

(25) Westgate (6-2) at (8) Plaquemine (8-2)

(21) Cecilia (4-6) at (12) Livonia (8-2)

(18) Lutcher (6-4) at (15) Breaux Bridge (7-3)

Class 3A

(24) Donaldsonville (5-5) at (9) St. James (6-4)

(20) West Feliciana (5-5) at (13) Church Point (7-3)

(26) Madison Prep (4-6) at (7) Jewel Sumner (7-3)

(31) Brusly (5-5) at (2) Eunice (8-2)

Class 2A

(29) Port Allen (3-7) at (4) Rosepine (10-0)

(22) Northeast (3-6) at (11) Lake Arthur (6-4)

(27) Delhi Charter (4-6) at (6) St. Helena (8-2)

(18) Capitol (5-5) at (15) East Feliciana (5-5)

(31) Springfield (3-7) at (2) Amite (9-1)

Class 1A

(17) LaSalle (4-5) at (16) Slaughter Community Charter (5-5)

(19) Merryville (4-6) at (14) White Castle (3-7)

(23) Arcadia (4-5) at (10) East Iberville (6-4)

Select

First round games

Division I

(11) Scotlandville (4-5) vs. (6) Brother Martin (6-4), Friday at Tad Gormley Stadium

Division II

(11) St. Michael (5-5) at (6) E.D. White (7-3)

(10) Teurlings Catholic (4-6) at (7) Parkview Baptist (4-6)

Division III

(9) Menard (5-5) at (8) Episcopal (6-4)

Division IV

(10) Catholic-PC (7-2) at (7) St. Edmund (9-1)

(15) Hanson Memorial (3-7) at Ascension Catholic (9-1)

(16) St. Mary’s (3-7) at (1) Southern Lab (9-1)

