They said it would never last. But the Red Stick Bowl continues to thrive.
It started out as the brainchild of veteran coaches Barrett Murphy and Dennis Lorio in 2002. On the eve of Red Stick Bowl VIII, the annual all-star football game for Baton Rouge area seniors may just be one of Louisiana’s most notable success stories.
Game time is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Zachary High’s Bronco Stadium.
“Every year, the first thing I do is pay for the insurance to cover the game,” Lorio said, as he watched Thursday’s practice at Woodlawn High. “After I wrote that check the first year, there wasn’t much left in the account. But sponsors did start coming in. There are so many great kids, including a bunch people may not know a lot about. This means a lot to them. They thank us. Really, this is a lot of fun.”
Lorio, 68, and the 82-year-old Murphy now have the Red Stick Bowl process down to a routine. They jokingly refer to themselves as acting like an “old married couple” in their roles.
Murphy’s excitable nature causes anxious moments. He started calling out for Lorio on Tuesday, asking where the post-practice meals and drinks for the players were. Lorio was inside Woodlawn setting up the meals when his phone rang, “Coach is going off out here, asking where you are. Can you come calm him down?”
There were a few other local all-star games for senior players around the state in 2002. At that point the LHSCA-based all-star games were considered the biggest and most notable.
Eventually, the LHSCA opted to forego its all-star plans after its Texas-based Bayou Bowl and other individual games lost agreements and/or appeal. The LHSCA threw its support to local games and the Red Stick Bowl was already established. Others game have developed their following in other parts of the state.
But what is the Red Stick Bowl and how do you play. A total of 90 players are selected for the two rosters Baton Rouge and multiple surrounding parishes.
Players and the local coaches who volunteer their services receive daily meals and gear, including T-shirts, etc. Red Stick Bowl rings are displayed on the 2019 website. Lorio and Murphy also reach out to colleges/junior colleges in an effort to get unsigned/uncommitted player an extra “look” from recruiters.
Another trendsetting Red Stick Bowl point was a 10-year title sponsorship with the U.S. Army. Another title sponsor is sought for 2020, along with any other local sponsors who wish to be involved on a smaller scale. Their chief selling? The interest local/area schools have in placing their players in the game.
“We had over 190 players nominated to play this year, which I believe may be the most we’ve ever had,” Murphy said. “So many great kids who are good football players and high character. There is a lot of ‘Yes sir,’ or ‘No sir’ out here. One of the young assistant coaches thanked me the other day and said he has always wanted to be part of it.”
The head coaches, East Iberville head coach Ron Lejeune of the Eagles and Zachary defensive coordinator Steven Thomas of the Patriots, don’t hesitate to praise Lorio, Murphy and, of course, the players. Quarterback Jackson Thomas and running back/wide receiver Braelen Morgan of Division I runner-up Catholic High. University High offensive lineman Rashad Green (Tulane) and East Feliciana defensive back Caleb Anderson (University of Louisiana) are notable players who signed with colleges this week.
“Just getting the chance to know these guys from other schools is special,” LeJeune said. “I’ve got two offensive linemen who scored a 30 or higher on the ACT. Guys like Jai (Williams, Ascension Catholic) and Marcus (Williams, White Castle) are players I’ve coached against and now I get to coach them.”
Thomas added, “It has been great. I told these guys ‘This is your last high school game. Let’s go have some fun.’ ”