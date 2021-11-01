1, Zachary (9-0): Yes, there is a new team at the top of the heap after Woodlawn’s big win over Catholic last Friday. The Class 5A Broncos have had a couple of close calls but find ways to excel and win … weekly.
2, Catholic (8-1): Will a Week 9 loss to Woodlawn in District 5-5A give the Bears the reset needed to win big in the postseason? From my point of view, a reminder that a team is not invincible is either a regular-season gift and a post-season curse. I like the first option better.
3, University (9-0): The Class 3A Cubs have punched in each week and methodically punched out several impressive opponents. Some tough challenges loom on the horizon in the playoffs. To quote one former coach, “This team would be good in a whole lot of As.”
4, Madison Prep (8-1): A loss to U-High is the lone setback for the defending Class 3A champions. The Chargers have successfully reloaded around QB Zeon Chriss and DL Quency Wiggins. An intriguing test with Brusly awaits this week.
5, East Ascension (5-2) and Woodlawn (4-4): Perhaps no one had a better week than the Spartans, who picked up two wins, one via forfeit from Brother Martin and the other over Dutchtown.
A tough schedule and the lessons learned paid off for Woodlawn in its 35-28 win over Catholic. If the Panthers continue their current trajectory, they can make a deep postseason run … as can EAHS.
7, Scotlandville (5-3): Like East Ascension, the Hornets got two wins last week … one over Live Oak and the other via forfeit from De La Salle. They remain one of the area’s most explosive offensive teams.
8, Episcopal (8-0): Last year the 2A Knights were arguably one of the best four teams in Division III with a senior-laden team. They sure are trying to repeat that feat again.
8, Southern Lab (6-2): The Kittens meet Slaughter Community Charter to determine the 6-1A title with an eye toward the Division IV playoffs.
10, Belaire (6-2), Brusly (7-1), Dunham (6-3) Liberty (7-1): Throw them all in a hat, right? Belaire and Liberty meet to decide the District 7-4A title Thursday. All the others have excelled at various times.
Up next in 5A/4A: Central (6-3), Dutchtown (5-3), St. Amant (6-2).
Up next in 3A and below: Parkview Baptist (5-4), Port Allen (6-3), Slaughter Community Charter (5-2).