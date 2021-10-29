New look, same Pit.
The St. Amant Gators returned to action on their home field for Friday’s 21-14 win against Dutchtown on Friday, but with a new addition: a brand-new turf field, complete with school logo centered at the 50-yard line.
After spending the first half of the season hosting their home games at Dutchtown, the Gators (6-2 overall, 2-2 in District 5-5A) and Griffins (5-3, 1-3) squared off for a key district matchup at St. Amant Middle School, known as The Pit.
How it was won
Trailing 7-0, the Griffins attempted to pick up the pace on offense during their first drive of the second half, but an errant pass by Sean Winfeld sailed into the hands of Gators cornerback Vernon Scott. St. Amant took advantage of the turnover, driving more than 70 yards on the ensuing possession before adding a second score on another short dive by quarterback Cole Poirrier to make it 14-0.
Dutchtown continued its experimentation on offense, using a mixture of Winfield and running backs Dylan Sampson and Baylor Langlois at quarterback and saw improved results. With the Griffins backed up to their own goal line, Sampson took the handoff from Winfield and made a cut to his right before finding Langlois along the seam for a gain of 80 yards, which led to an 18-yard touchdown run by Sampson to trim the deficit to 14-7.
Player of the Game
Cole Poirrier, QB, St. Amant: Not only was Poirrier efficient through the air, he also featured as coach David Oliver’s premier goalline option, scoring all three of the Gators’ touchdowns from inside the 5-yard line. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 178 yards and added 58 yards on the ground from 18 carries.
They said it
St. Amant coach David Oliver: “We’ve been playing on turf all year at Dutchtown, and thank God they let us borrow their field, we really appreciate them. What a home run this turf has been. It was a great night for our kids, a great night for our community. Dutchtown played a great game, but I love the effort from our kids. I love the grittiness, I love the fight. We came out on top because of it.”
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta: “We look for various way to involve (Baylor Langlois and Dylan Sampson), because as difficult as it is, you can’t be one-dimensional. We’ve been that this year, too much. So we’ve got to be able to do some other things. Part of that is with them. It doesn’t mean you just go away from them, because they’re both really good.”
Notable
Langlois led the Griffins in receiving with five catches for 111 yards, while Noah Louque led the Gators with seven catches for 114.