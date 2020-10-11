Scotlandville’s defense turned in a smothering performance Sunday afternoon as the Class 5A Hornets dominated St. Helena of Class 2A en route to a 57-0 win at Scotlandville.
The Scotlandville defense had eight sacks and held St. Helena to minus 52 yards rushing. The Hornets also picked off two passes, and their special teams unit returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Offensively, Scotlandville had four scoring plays of 30 yards or longer. Sophomore quarterback C’Zavian Teasett threw for 150 yards and a touchdown, and the ground game produced 226 yards on just 12 attempts.
HOW IT WAS WON
Scotlandville (2-0) took control with four first-quarter touchdowns.
The Hornets started their first possession at midfield and converted a fourth-and-4 to pick up their initial first down. On the next play, Chance Williams bounced to the right sideline on a 30-yard touchdown run.
St. Helena (0-2) failed to pick up a first down, and Scotlandville responded with touchdowns each time the Hawks were forced to punt.
Teasett sandwiched two touchdown passes around his own short scoring run. The first TD pass was a 52-yard catch-and-run by Marlon Gunn, and Teasett later found Marlon Thomas for a 27-yard strike in the end zone with 9 seconds left in the opening quarter.
It all added up to a 29-0 Scotlandville lead as the teams headed to the second quarter.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Bryce Cage, Scotlandville
Cage, a senior defensive lineman, did not keep up with his statistics during the game, but he would have been busy counting if he had. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder had 3½ sacks and two tackles for loss to lead a Hornets defense that only allowed two plays longer than 10 yards.
THEY SAID IT
Lester Ricard, Scotlandville coach
"We’re so young up front, the big thing today was to try and get more reps. We’ve got a young quarterback, young receivers. We’ve got to get rid of the drops and get the offensive line going in the right direction."
Bryce Cage, Scotlandville
"I don’t keep up with individual stats or anything during a game. I want us to play great as a team. The only thing I care about is how we are playing — did we play good up front, not how many sacks we have.
NOTABLE
St. Helena had few bright spots, but punter Christopher Brumfield was solid when he got his kicks away. Despite having one punt blocked, Brumfield averaged 37.2 yards on his other four kicks, which came in the first half.
St. Helena rotated quarterbacks Deshon Singleton and Corey Griffin, Jr., throughout with little effect. Griffin completed 3 of 10 passes for 35 yards with an interception, and was sacked five times. Singleton was sacked three times, and connected on 4 of 13 passes for 25 yards and an interception.
Scotlandville had no punts during the game. The Hornets faced four fourth downs, all near midfield, and converted their first try while failing on the following three.