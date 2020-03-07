Teams strive to be at their best come playoff time, and unfortunately for Northlake Christian on Friday, Episcopal was just that.
The third-seeded Knights dominated the Wolverines in nearly every facet of the game, rolling to a 58-32 Division III quarterfinal victory at EHS.
Ricky Volland, who dropped in a game-high 22 points, including two 3-pointers, and 6-foot-6 DJ Morgan 14 added points, while dictating play in the paint.
Northlake coach Matt McCune, a former Episcopal player and assistant coach, said he hated seeing his seniors go out on a night when the Wolverines did not play their best.
“We didn’t play well at all, and it was a terrible time to have one of the worst games of the season,” he said. “We hurt ourselves, missing some open opportunities and poor free-throw shooting didn’t help."
Riding Volland and Morgan, the Knights (25-7) took an 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter with the duo tallying all of their team’s points. It didn’t get any better in the second quarter for Northlake Christian, which trailed 24-10 at halftime.
Volland scored 10 first-half points, and was 10-of-11 from the free-throw line for the game. He scored 12 points in a decisive third quarter when the Knights put the Wolverines away with a 48-21 advantage.
“We played excellent team ball,” Volland said. “We took good shots and were good offensive rebounding. We ran an unselfish offense and it was a great team win. We are excited and looking forward to the semifinals (against No. 2 Lafayette Christian).”
Episcopal coach Chris Beckman, in his 24th season with the Knights, praised the outstanding play of his team.
“I’m proud of them and my coaches, who put in a great game plan, stopping No. 40 (Bill Leahy) and No. 11 (Tony Walker), who are both great shooters,” Beckman said. “We played really tough team defense and rebounded strong."
However, it was bittersweet for Beckman, who coached McCune and then later was his boss.
“I didn’t enjoy it as much as if it was against someone else,” Beckman said. “I have so much respect for him as a former player of mine, an assistant and now as a head coach.”
Leahy led Northlake with 14 points, eight below his average. Tony Walker chipped in with 11. The duo faced an aggressive, ball-hawking defense, which clogged the lane and kept NLC from getting into a shooting rhythm.
“Coming in, we believed we could win, but things just didn’t go our way,” he said. “The slow start hurt, and we just couldn’t make shots. We missed too many good looks and were terrible, shooting our free throws.
“Basketball is a game of momentum and runs, and we failed to hit our shots. It was a frustrating night.”
The Wolverines struggled from the field and were dismal at the free-throw line, making just 10-of-24 attempts (41.6 percent).