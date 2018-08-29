Charting high school volleyball progress in the Baton Rouge area is not as simple as adding up wins or counting trophies. With that said, St. Michael coach Rob Smith made a confident statement based on more than the fact that his team was the LHSAA runner-up in Division III last year.
“I do believe volleyball here is better than it has been for several years,” Smith said. “We were a runner-up and St. Joseph’s also was a runner-up last year. Now everyone expects SJA to be strong every year and they are. I also see more balance.
“St. Amant has been good for several years, and now East Ascension and Dutchtown are up there, too. Baton Rouge High and Lee were good last year. Lee was young and the expectation for them is to be better. Parkview is always good, but then you have other teams like Brusly, who can get hot and run off 10 or 12 wins in a row.”
One point that should not be up for debate is who the area’s top player is. St. Michael senior hitter Amber Igiede, a 6-foot-2 Hawaii commitment, is on the Under Armour All-America watch list after piling up 494 kills as a junior.
Smith said St. Joseph’s Academy again gets the nod as the top team. The Redstickers and Mt. Carmel have combined to win 13 of the past 15 titles in the LHSAA's top volleyball class, Division I. The Redstickers return two All-Metro hitters in Amber Haynes and Caroline Starns. SJA's last title in 2013 also was the BR area's last one.
Like Smith, SJA coach Sivi Miller says the growth of volleyball is evident if you track various teams. She noted that Central, a team that moved up to Division I last season, is another team to watch.
“Volleyball is growing and you’ve got more girls who are playing it at feeder schools and more playing on club teams,” Miller said. “You see that influence moving into the high school programs.”
St. Amant was a semifinalist Division I last season. Parkview Baptist (Division III) and University High (Division IV) were also semifinalists. St. John and Catholic-PC made it to the Division V quarterfinals. Others are making subtle moves.
“We are replacing a group of starters and have ways to go,” Baton Rouge High coach Dayna Kohn said. “Last night we played West Feliciana and I was very impressed. They had several hitters and did a lot of things well. You’re seeing more and more teams like that.”
Six members of the 2017 All-Metro team for Divisions I-II were underclassmen. Though hitters typically grab much of the attention, two of the All-Metro returnees — St. Amant sophomore Gracie Duplechein and Dutchtown junior Jaela Drumgole — are setters. St. Michael senior setter Paige Cassano was on the Divisions III and below All-Metro team.
“It is still early and a lot of teams — including mine — have things to clean up,” Smith said. “We’ve got new players who are starting for the first time or they are playing a new position. Even with that said, I think our teams overall have improved as a group. And I think they will continue to get better.”