With the LHSAA’s select baseball tournament set for May 13-14 in Hammond, there was a sense of relief for local coaches, along with other emotions.
“To be honest with you, there are some mixed emotions,” Parkview Baptist coach Phillp Hawke said. “Having the tournament at Southeastern in Hammond is very exciting.
“It’s a great facility and a chance for our players to have a college experience. Plus, it is located close to us. For so many years, the goal for everybody has been to make it to Sulphur (for the baseball tournament). It is strange to not be doing that.”
SLU’s Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field will be the site of the select finals on May 13-14, according to a memo sent by Archbishop Rummel athletic director Jay Roth, the tournament director.
Semifinals will be played school sites for Divisions II-V. Division I semifinals also will be played at SLU on May 12, the day before the select tourney begins. The select tournament will run parallel to the LHSAA’s tourney for nonselect teams scheduled for May 11-14 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Action begins on Friday, May 13, with the Division V final at 2 p.m. and the Division II final at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, May 14, games start at 11 a.m. with the Division IV final. The Division III final follows at 3 p.m. and the event concludes with the Division I final at 7 p.m. Games can be pushed to Sunday, May 15, if there are weather-related issues.
“I had not heard about this until now. It’s a good to know what is going to happen,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “Being able to play on a college campus gives the players a something special. Some of them won’t play in college.
“Since the majority of the select schools are located in southeast Louisiana, having it in Hammond is a good location.”
A year ago, select/nonselect schools played championships together because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 select school basketball and football games were played at school sites. The pandemic shut down LHSAA sports before its spring events began.
Plans for the select softball tournament have not yet been announced though Broussard’s St. Julien Park has been targeted as a host site.