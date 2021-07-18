More than 50 speakers, coaches meetings and two health-care related workshops help highlight the two-day LHSCA Coaches Convention that begins at 9 a.m. Monday at the Crowne Plaza.
Coaches from across the state are expected to attend the event, which is being held in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2017. A year ago, the LHSCA event was virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
New LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and LSU basketball coach Will Wade are among the featured speakers Monday. The list of Monday speakers was updated over the weekend. LSU assistant soccer coach Seb Furness takes over one session and Zachary boys basketball coach Jonathan McClinton is set to handle another.
UL head football coach Billy Napier and two LSU assistants, passing game coordinator D.J. Mangas and defensive backs/recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond, among the Tuesday speakers.