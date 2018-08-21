It is the stuff high school football legends are made of. The way Zachary football coach David Brewerton tells it, you can visualize highlights in slow motion.
The Broncos traveled to West Monroe for the Class 5A semifinals for the second straight season. Sophomore Keilon Brown was again at quarterback. Something clicked.
“In the moment, you could see the game slow down for him (Brown),” Brewerton said. “Keilon was in control and making the right reads and plays.”
A week later, Brown led the Broncos to their second 5A title in three years under the watchful eye of his brothers in arms from District 4-5A — Scotlandville’s Cameron Armstead, Sam Kenerson of Central and Live Oak's Sal Palermo. Is 4-5A armed and ready ... that is the obvious assessment.
Palermo led an option-oriented LOHS to its first quarterfinal berth last fall. Armstead, in his first year as a starter, helped Scotlandville to the Division I select semifinals. Central reversed its fortunes when Kenerson returned from a broken thumb near midseason and made the playoffs.
Five schools in the seven-team district return starting quarterbacks. Walker currently has three experienced players vying for its QB job in Ethan McMasters, Christian Ard and Landon Adams.
Brown (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) garnered an armful of honors a year ago. He was the All-Metro MVP and an all-state selection after passing for 2,125 yards and 24 touchdowns. Brown also ran for 1,188 and 20 TDs.
Armstead (5-9, 155) of Scotlandville has a different build. The senior passed for 1,355 yards and 20 TDs a year ago in his first season as a starter. He relates to Brown’s experience.
“The game started to slow down for me around midseason,” Armstead said, “I could see everything … the field, my receivers and my reads so much better. And I relaxed.”
Armstead had other advantages. He backed up a former Metro MVP, the Louisiana-Lafayette’s Levi Lewis, for two years. He also played receiver and caught passes from Lewis when Scotlandville finished as the Division I runner-up in 2016.
Scotlandville’s first-year head coach Jules Sulllen is impressed with Armstead’s leadership skills as well as any physical gifts. “What he (Armstead) says goes,” Sullen said. “The other players don’t question it.”
The same in true for Central’s Kenerson and Palermo of Live Oak. Kenerson (5-11, 165) is more like Brown and Armstead. In fact, Kenerson played on the same baseball travel team with Brown just a couple of years ago.
“Keilon is elusive, and he throws the ball better than I think people realize,” Kenerson said. “He is a dual-threat guy. So is the Scotlandville quarterback. I’m like them. After missing half the season last year, I was nervous. It took me a while to gain confidence.”
Kenerson also marvels at the way Palermo (6-2, 195), another baseball player, executes the option. He offers a friendly warning for opponents about the Live Oak senior. The two QBs attended a couple of camps. “I know they run the option, but Sal can throw it. I saw him put 50-yarders on the money.”
Like all the others, Palermo likes the possibilities the season brings, not only for Live Oak, but also for 4-5A.
“I think we have the best district in the state in all sports,” Palermo said. “I feel like we have a special backfield and a group of guys to share the ball around with. And I feel like I’m a pretty good quarterback. Throwing the ball is a strength for me. I’m not the fastest guy when I run, but I try be stronger and tougher.”