No team can succeed without having an opportunity to do so. Capitol coach Corey Brownfield is thankful his team gets that chance Thursday night.
The Lions (4-1) travel to Episcopal (4-0) for a District 8-2A opener set for 7 p.m. It is one of five Thursday games on the Week 6 football schedule.
“This is not the way I wanted to go into this week, but we’ll take it,” Brownfield said. “We’ve been working since last week on a game plan. To be honest, this (district opener) is something we have been working toward since the summer. Now it is time to play it.”
The Lions had a unique first half of the season, thanks to COVID-19 forfeits from Baker in Week 1 and New Orleans-based Rosenwald Collegiate in Week 5. In between, there was a loss to McKinley and wins over two schools that have not won a game — Thrive Academy and Lusher Charter.
“I love these kids and believe in them,” Brownfield said. “Not being able to play every week has been the toughest thing. Coming off that first week and playing McKinley was a transition.
“We lost but learned some things about our personnel and moved guys around to new positions that work better for them and for us. This week is similar. We know Episcopal and have the utmost respect for coach (Travis) Bourgeois and his program.”
The Knights are unbeaten after graduated 27 seniors in 2021. In addition to a traditional Wing-T attack, Bourgeois has added some spread elements.
Ethan Carmouche and Thomas D’Armond have rushed for over 900 yards for the Knights. Carmouche has 537 yards and 11 touchdowns. Lewis Ward has passed for 439 yards and five TDs.
Two-year starter Ce’Vion Holiday has merged as a leader for the Lions. Receiver D’Ruane Lewis and running back Dylan Johnson are other key contributors.
Cornerback Tra’jon Freeman and defensive end Mikell Harris help lead the defense.
PBS-Mentorship canceled
Parkview Baptist’s winning streak is now extended to three games due to a COVID-19 forfeit by Mentorship Academy.
The teams were scheduled to play Thursday at Memorial Stadium, but PBS coach Stefan LeFors said his school was informed that the Sharks would not be able play on Tuesday. Mentorship also forfeited its Week 5 game to Madison Prep.
Southern Lab honoring Marshall
Southern Lab will recognize long-time coach/administrator Rebecca Marshall at its Friday game with Ferriday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Marshall served as girls track coach for 33 years, winning 21 LHSAA titles. She also was the school’s athletic director in the final years of her tenure.